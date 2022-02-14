Live Updates: Hyderabad, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh News Today 14 February 2022
- 14 Feb 2022 7:26 AM GMT
TRS working president and Municipal Administration and Urban Development minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Monday inaugurated double bedroom houses in Rajanna-Sircilla district. The minister took to Twitter stating that he will be handing over the double bedroom houses to the beneficiaries. "Will be handing over these 2BHK homes built under the #DignityHousing program of #Telangana Govt to the beneficiaries at Mustabad in Siricilla district today A dwelling with 560 SFT and all amenities is provided free of cost to the poor by #KCR Govt," the tweet reads.Read more
- 14 Feb 2022 6:13 AM GMT
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams will issue offline tickets for February quota Slotted Sarva Darshan from tomorrow i.e. February 15. The decision has been taken in the view of decline in the COVID-19 cases positivity rate. The TTD halted issuing offline tickets after the COVID-19 thrid wave broke out in the state. As there is a decrease in the positive cases, the TTD decided to resume the release offline tickets for free darshan. Hence, the devotees visiting the hill shrine can purchase the tickets from tomorrow to have the darshan on February 16.Read more
- 14 Feb 2022 6:12 AM GMT
Two people were killed in two separate road accidents here at Medchal-Malkajgiri district on Monday morning. In the first case, a man was dead on the spot after his bike was hit by a lorry in Dhulapally. The victim was yet to be identified. The police rushed to the spot and launched an investigation. In the second case, a biker was hit by an unknown vehicle in Ayodhya Nagar of the district. A case has been registered by the police and the body was sent for autopsy. More details are awaited.Read more