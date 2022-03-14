Live Updates: Hyderabad, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh News Today 14 March 2022
Live Updates today on 14 March 2022: The Hans India blog provides you the latest news from India, Telangana, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Andhra Pradesh. You can find all the Live updates from India and abroad as they break
- 14 March 2022 7:03 AM GMT
A minor girl was allegedly sexually assaultedby her step-father here under Dundigal police station limits. The incident came to fore after the girl fell ill and mother took her to a hospital. Going into details, the girl's mother was in a live-in a relationship with the man for last 10 years. They couple along with the victim was residing in a rented house in Mallampet. The girl alleged that the accused assaulted her on multiple occasions following which she came pregnant.Read more
- 14 March 2022 6:46 AM GMT
After the resumption of the assembly, the ruling and opposition MLAs accused each other over deaths in Jangareddygudem. The ruling party counterattacked as the TDP protested over the deaths in Jangareddygudem alleging the government's role. Ministers were incensed that the Chandrababu-led TDP had started filthy politics to take advantage of the natural deaths.Read more
- 14 March 2022 6:45 AM GMT
The fifth day of Andhra Pradesh assembly meetings has begun on Monday at 9 am with question hour. The house would hold discussion on the budget. On the other hand, the legislative council will meet at 10 am and hold question hour followed by discussion on governor speech and a debate on the budget.Read more
- 14 March 2022 6:44 AM GMT
In an horrific incident, a Village Revenue Assistant (VRA) has been brutally murdered here at tahsildar's office in Kannepally of Mancherial district on Monday.Read more
- 14 March 2022 6:44 AM GMT
Jana Sena party chief Pawan Kalyan arrived at Gannavaram International Airport on Sunday night. He reached Gannavaram Airport on a special flight from Hyderabad and later left for Mangalagiri by road. Pawan Kalyan was warmly welcomed by Jana Sena party leaders and activists. Pawan is scheduled to attend the Jana Sena formation day meeting on Monday. All arrangements have already been made for the Jana Sena public meeting.Read more