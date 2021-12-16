Live Updates: Hyderabad, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh News Today 16 December 2021
Live Updates today on 16 December:
- 16 Dec 2021 6:26 AM GMT
- 16 Dec 2021 6:26 AM GMT

Arrangements are afoot for a public meeting to be held tomorrow under the auspices of the Amaravati JAC in demand to the retain Amaravati as the only capital of Andhra Pradesh. Arrangements are being made to hold the meeting near the Toyota showroom on the Tirupati bypass route. The JAC leaders have held Bhumi Puja at the venue on Thursday and started works. The works are going at brisk pace as there is only one day left. JAC leaders Shiva Reddy, Gadde Tirupati Rao, Puvada Sudhakar, Rayapati Shailaja, TDP leader Pulivarthi Nani and others participated in the bhumi puja.
- 16 Dec 2021 5:53 AM GMT
- 16 Dec 2021 5:53 AM GMT

In a shocking incident, a thief tried to steal a travel bus near Daba Gardens in Visakhapatnam. Going into the details, the private travel bus driver stopped the bus next to the Sindhura Guest House, a short distance from the Fourth Urban Police Station on Tuesday night and went for lunch. However, when he returned, he found his bus missing went to the local police station, and complained about the same.
- 16 Dec 2021 5:51 AM GMT
- 16 Dec 2021 5:51 AM GMT

A group who stole gold and cash from a house in Hyderabad by posing as Income Tax officials were arrested by the police. According to police, the fake officials went to the house of one Bhagyalakshmi in Jayabheri Orange county in financial district under Gachibowli police station limits on December 13. The group introduced themselves as I-T officials and inspected the house