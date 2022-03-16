Live Updates: Hyderabad, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh News Today 16 March 2022
Live Updates today on 16 March 2022:
- 16 March 2022 7:41 AM GMT
The tragic incident took place in the city of Guntur where two people were killed and three others were injured when mud bridges broke while digging foundations for a multi-storey building. The incident took place at Muthyalareddy Nagar on Amaravati Road. The injured were rushed to a hospital for treatment. The dead were identified as labourers from Bihar. The accident happened while excavating 40 feet with machines for cellar foundations.Read more
- 16 March 2022 7:40 AM GMT
The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) on Wednesday announced the revised schedule of first and second year intermediate exams in the state. Accordingly, the first year intermediate exams will start from May 6 while the second year intermediate exams from May 7.Read more
- 16 March 2022 6:54 AM GMT
AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday has released the Jagananna Vidya Deevena scheme funds and deposited the cash directly into the accounts of the mothers of the students virtually from the CM camp office. The government is giving full fee reimbursement under this scheme. Speaking on the occasion, CM Jagan said that education is the only asset one can give to the children. He said that education brings a change in living conditions.Read more
- 16 March 2022 5:54 AM GMT
Andhra Pradesh assembly budget meetings continued for the seventh day on Wednesday Meanwhile, TDP members continued their agitation and had insisted on a debate on the Jangareddygudem incident in West Godavari district.Read more
- 16 March 2022 5:54 AM GMT
In a tragic incident, three children drowned in lake here in Wanaparthy town on Tuesday evening. The trio is said to have gone to swim in the lake and drowned later. The victims were identified as Munna, Amjed and Bharat.Read more
- 16 March 2022 5:53 AM GMT
The half-day schools in Andhra Pradesh are to begin from April 1. The authorities said the decision was taken by the Department of Education as the school working days were short this academic year. Generally, schools reopen annually on June 12 every year but in the 2021–22 academic year, the classes began in the third week of August due to Corona, which reduced the number of working days.Read more