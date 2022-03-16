Andhra Pradesh: Half-day schools to begin from April first week in the state

The half-day schools in Andhra Pradesh are to begin from April 1. The authorities said the decision was taken by the Department of Education as the school working days were short this academic year. Generally, schools reopen annually on June 12 every year but in the 2021–22 academic year, the classes began in the third week of August due to Corona, which reduced the number of working days.



Under these circumstances, the calendar was adjusted to allow schools to work on certain holidays and to have at least 180 working days. However, as the syllabus is not yet complete, the Department of Education hopes to start half-day schools from the first week of next month instead of this month.

Schools will continue until the end of April. Summer vacations will be announced from the first week of May. Teachers and staff will be required to attend the duties as the tenth-grade exams will be held in May. The officials expect the holidays to be extended until the end of June as tests will be delayed and schools are expected to reopen from the first week of July this academic year.