Live Updates: Hyderabad, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh News Today 27 January 2022
Live Updates today on 27 January 2022:
- 27 Jan 2022 6:29 AM GMT
The shocking incident was reported in Piduguralla of Guntur district on Wednesday where young man was seriously injured when he was electrocuted while taking a selfie on the top of a stopped goods train. The incident took place on Wednesday on the outskirts of Piduguralla town railway station. Going into the details Katikam Veerabrahman from the town lives near the railway station. He arrived at the railway station on his bike and climbed onto the back bogie as the train had already stopped.Read more
- 27 Jan 2022 6:27 AM GMT
The Tirumala Tirupati Temple Board (TTD) has given good news to the devotees who are looking forward to visiting the Tirumala deity for darshan. It has been announced that Special Darshan tickets for February will be released on the 28th of this month. TTD said it would issue tickets for this special Darshan on the 28th. TTD officials have issued a statement to this effect stating that the tickets will be issued at 9 a.m. on the 28th of this month.Read more
- 27 Jan 2022 6:26 AM GMT
The Meteorological Office has forecasted heavy rains in Andhra Pradesh once again due to the surface basin formed from southern Tamil Nadu over Rayalaseema and now extends over south-central Karnataka. It continues at an altitude of 0.9 km above sea level. The Meteorological Department has forecasted scattered thundershowers and light to moderate rains in the southern coastal districts. There are signs of light rain in one or two places in Rayalaseema as well.Read more