Live Updates: Hyderabad, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh News Today 28 December 2021
- 28 Dec 2021 6:10 AM GMT
With the increase in the number of Omicron cases, organizers are uncertain over the events for New Year which is around the corner. Hotels, restaurants, resorts and farm houses have been booked six months ago for the big events on the New Year. However, due to the rise in Omicron cases, the organizers are in dilemma on the conduct of events. Although the Telangana government has not banned the New Year celebrations this year, the even organizers are worried of the restrictions imposed by the government in the view of new variant. It is estimated that the New Year events business will fall by more than 50 per cent. The organizers are also skeptical about the number of people participating in the New Year celebrations amidst the strict COVID-19 rules. They also have no hope of making the New Year events successful with partial approvals from the government.Read more
- 28 Dec 2021 6:05 AM GMT
Andhra Pradesh state information minister Perni Nani was incensed that BJP leaders were making false allegations on the YSRCP government m Speaking at a media conference at the YSRCP headquarters in Tadepalli on Tuesday, he said BJP leaders were on doing vote bank politics and alleged that BJP leaders are implementing TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu's agenda. The minister said BJP leaders should be concerned about rising diesel and petrol prices and questioned do BJP leaders care about rising fertilizer rates. He said BJP does not focus on public issues and advised the BJP leaders to speak about petrol and diesel rates in the Prajagraha Sabha.Read more
- 28 Dec 2021 5:28 AM GMT
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday will disburse the money directly into the accounts of those people who are eligible for the various schemes and not in the beneficiaries list. YS Jagan earlier announced that the leftover eligible beneficiaries will be re-verified and provided welfare schemes in June and December every year and the money is being deposited to them as promised. A total of Rs. 703 crore will be credited to 9,30,809 beneficiaries across the state today. A total of 18,47,996 people will be benefited, including 3,44,497 pension card holders, 3,07,599 rice cardholders, 1,10,880 Aarogyasri cards and 90 days homeless beneficiaries. YSR Cheyutha, YSR Asara, YSR Zero Interest (Women), YSR Rythu Bharosa – PM Kisan, Jagananna Vidya Deevena, Jagananna Vasati Deevena, YSR Kapu Nestam, YSR Vahana Mitra, YSR Matsyakara Bharosa, YSR Netanna Nestam, Pension Cards, The number of people who will benefit today under these schemes is 18,47,996.Read more
- 28 Dec 2021 5:27 AM GMT
In a tragic incident, an intermediate student committed suicide by falling under a train at a flyover near a local PTC in Anantapur. According to police, Chakali Ramya (18) of Rajaka Colony in the city is studying Inter first year in a private college. Due to unavoidable reasons, she was married to her uncle Ramu at an early age. Meanwhile, after spending some time with family on Sunday, she returned home with her husband in the night. Against this backdrop, she told her husband that she would preserve her chappals and came out. However, she did not return. As the family members were searching for her, they found the young woman lying dead on the tracks. The family members identified it as Ramya's body and mourned. Railway police said she was killed in a train collision. Meanwhile, family members are expressing suspicions over Ramya's death.
- 28 Dec 2021 5:26 AM GMT
Hyderabad: Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao on Monday asked officials to make TS-bPASS an ideal policy for all other States. KTR held a review meeting on the status of projects/works being undertaken by the Municipal Administration department. He enquired about the progress of work taken up in municipalities under the Telangana Urban Finance and Infrastructure Development Corporation (TUFIDC).Rao said the government was taking major steps to improve infrastructure and change the face of municipalities under the 'Pattana Pragathi' programme. He mentioned that special funds are being provided to municipalities on a monthly basis for development work taken up under the programme. "In addition to the 'Pattana Pragathi' programme, the government has set up TUFIDC and allocating budgets to create better infrastructure in civic bodies, he stated.Read more