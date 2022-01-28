Live Updates: Hyderabad, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh News Today 28 January 2022
Live Updates today on 28 January 2022: The Hans India blog provides you the latest news from India, Telangana, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Andhra Pradesh. You can find all the Live updates from India and abroad as they break
Live Updates
- 28 Jan 2022 7:28 AM GMT
Three people were killed and 12 others were injured after a lorry rammed into a van here at Tippanapalli of Chundrugonda mandal of Bhadradri Kothagudem district on Friday morning. The deceased were identified as daily wage labourers. The accident took place when the victims who were heading to work in the van was hit by a coal-laden lorry while crossing Vijayawada-Jagdalpur road. Passersby alerted the police who inspected the spot and shifted the injured to Kothagudem government hospital for treatment.Read more
- 28 Jan 2022 6:21 AM GMT
Andhra Pradesh State Panchayati Raj and Rural Development Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy said the state government would take steps to finalise the probation of village and ward secretariat employees by the end of June. He said the government is taking steps to provide better services to the people through village and ward volunteers and village and ward secretariats.Read more
- 28 Jan 2022 6:20 AM GMT
The horrific incident took place in the East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh where a woman kills her husband in the village of Raghudevapuram. Apart from that she tried to mislead the police that her husband had died of epilepsy to escape the crime.North Zone police examined the body and determined it was a homicide and believed that his wife had allegedly killed him. The body was shifted to Rajahmundry Government Hospital for post mortem. Police, who registered the case, have launched an investigation.Read more
- 28 Jan 2022 6:16 AM GMT
In a tragic incident, a woman was burnt alive in a fire accident here at AS Peta mandal of Nellore district on Thursday night. The woman, a native of Hyderabad is said to have come to dargah as she was mentally ill along with another woman who also suffered injuries in the mishap. The injured woman was taken to a hospital for treatment. The deceased was identified as Fathima.Read more