Live Updates: Hyderabad, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh News Today 31 December 2021
Live Updates: Hyderabad, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh News Today 31 December 2021
Live Updates today on 31 December: The Hans India blog provides you the latest news from India, Telangana, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Andhra Pradesh. You can find all the Live updates from India and abroad as they break
Live Updates
- 31 Dec 2021 5:45 AM GMT
Hyderabad: State Planning Board vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar on Thursday urged the NITI Ayog to release instalments pertaining to the development of backward areas in Telangana, under the special assistance, as per Section 94(2) of AP Reorganisation Act, 2014.Read More
- 31 Dec 2021 5:44 AM GMT
The parts of Andhra Pradesh is receiving rain for the last three days due to the easterly winds blowing from the Bay of Bengal to the coasts of Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. Scattered rains lashed the coast on Thursday with this effect.Read More
- 31 Dec 2021 5:41 AM GMT
Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has temporarily deferred allotment of nominated posts to the pink party leaders, thanks to the beginning of inauspicious days. The leaders would have to wait till February 2 for the good days to commence.Read More