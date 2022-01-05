Live Updates: Hyderabad, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh News Today 5 January 2022
5 January 2022
- 5 Jan 2022 6:23 AM GMT
The war of words over movie ticket prices in Andhra Pradesh continues as the film director Ram Gopal Varma has raised questions over the reduction of the prices. Following a debate with minister Perni Nani in a news channel, RGV took to the Twitter and shot a few questions addressing the Andhra Pradesh Cinematography minister Perni Nani asking what is the role of the government in pricing the tickets.Read more
- 5 Jan 2022 5:58 AM GMT
In a horrific incident, two men together killed the man who had lent them money in Chittoor district. According to the report of Tirupati West DSP Narsappa, Chandrasekhar (53), who resides in Tirupati LB Nagar, is working as a supervisor in AP Tourism Development Corporation has gone missing on December 31. Son Rupesh Kumar lodged a complaint at the police station stating his father is not picking up the phone.Read more
- 5 Jan 2022 5:27 AM GMT
One of the daughters of the couple who suffered severe burn injuries died while undergoing treatment at Kothagudem hospital. With the death of the girl, Sahithi, the death toll in Ramakrishna's family went up to four. It is known that Ramakrishna and his family committed suicide due to financial constraints. Before committing suicide, Ramakrishna set his wife and daughters on fire. While the couple and one of their daughters burnt alive, another daughter succumbed to burn injuries on Wednesday morning. Meanwhile, the police who recovered a suicide note from Ramakrishna found that TRS leader Vanama Raghavendra Rao accused-2 in the FIR. Ramakrishna in the suicide note said that Raghavendra Rao responsible for their suicide.Read more