Live Updates: Hyderabad, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh News Today 6 January 2022
Live Updates: Hyderabad, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh News Today 6 January 2022
Live Updates today on 6 January 2022: The Hans India blog provides you the latest news from India, Telangana, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Andhra Pradesh. You can find all the Live updates from India and abroad as they break
Live Updates
- 6 Jan 2022 5:58 AM GMT
Three people died on the spot and another sustained severe injuries after tipper lorry rammed into an auto-rickshaw near Isnapur of Patancheru mandal on Wednesday night. The incident took place when the auto-rickshaw driver lost control over the vehicle which landed on the other side of the road from divider. At the same time, a tipper lorry crashed into the auto-rickshaw which was completely crushed. Also Read - Vizianagaram collector rescues an injured man met with a road accident in Nellimarla ADVERTISEMENT Patancheru DSP Bheem Reddy, CI Venugopal Reddy, SI Rama Naidu rushed to the spot shifted the three bodies to a hospital for autopsy. While the injured was shifted for treatment. The victims were identified as Sai Bhanu, the auto-driver and Narra Tirumala Rao, an employee of Toshiba company. The details of others are yet to be known. The police registered a case and took up investigation.
- 6 Jan 2022 5:57 AM GMT
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has issued orders sanctioning Rs. 320 crore for the Polavaram project. It has been directed to release these funds to the Polavaram Project Authority (PPA) from the funds allocated to the Union Ministry of Water Energy in the 2021–22 budget. These will reach the PPA account on Thursday. Authorities said they would reach the state treasury on Friday. The Center declared the Polavaram project as a national project under the Bifurcation Act. On April 1, 2014, the Irrigation Department promised to reimburse one hundred percent of the cost. The state government has so far spent Rs. 18,372.14 crore on the project of which Rs.13,641.43 crore was spent after April 1, 2014. Meanwhile, the Centre has so far repaid Rs 11,492.16 crore and owes Rs 2,149.27 crore.Read more
- 6 Jan 2022 5:56 AM GMT
Andhra Pradesh has topped the list of first dose vaccine distribution to 15–18 year olds across the country. A vaccination of 52.82 per cent has been completed the target in just three days with 12,89,501 children being vaccinated in the state. Himachal Pradesh stands next with 49.2 per cent followed by Gujarat 45.29 per cent. The larger states of Madhya Pradesh recorded 33.44 per cent and Rajasthan 22 per cent. On the other hand, Sri Potti Sriramulu in Nellore district have the highest vaccination rate of over 76.09 per cent in the state.Read more