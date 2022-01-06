AP employees union meets YS Jagan over PRC issue, official announcement expected today

The Andhra Pradesh employees unions have started talks with AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy over the PRC issues. The meeting is being held at the Tadepalli camp office. The meeting was attended by leaders of 13 unions of the Joint Staff Council who have already given notice to the government with 71 demands. The Chief Secretary and other officials discussed the matter but no solution was found. The employee unions are likely to discuss mainly on PRC abolition of CPS, regularisation of contract employees, making the services of the village and ward secretariat employees permanent.

The employees were demanding the government to give them a 55 percent fitment. However, the CS Committee recommended to the Government to give 14.29 percent fitment, which was rejected by the unions. They reiterated that they would accept only 55 percent fitment not back down despite government sources telling them to accept 14.29 percent in view of the corona conditions and the state's financial situation.

Against this backdrop, the meeting nod employees with chief minister YS Jagan Mohan has become an interesting topic and it remains to be seen whether the discussion would meet the conclusion.