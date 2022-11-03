Munugode Bypolls LIVE Updates: Polling continues peacefully, records 11.2 polling by 9 am
Live Updates
- 3 Nov 2022 6:13 AM GMT
Telangana state BJP president Bandi Sanjay was detained by police on the outskirts of Hyderabad early Thursday, when he was heading to Munugode Assembly constituency where polling began this morning.
- 3 Nov 2022 6:12 AM GMT
On the other hand, a couple of TRS candidate Koosukuntla Prabhakar Reddy exercised their right to vote in Lingavarigudem under Narayanapuram. Congress candidate Palvai Sravanti cast her vote in Idikooda of Chandur mandal. CEO Vikas Raj said that polling is going on peacefully since morning and said that they have rectified the problems of EVMs at a few places.
- 3 Nov 2022 6:12 AM GMT
Polling for Munugode by-elections is going on peacefully except in a few areas. The election officials said that the polling percentage was recorded as 11.2 till nine o'clock in the morning. According to information, the polling was halted for 30 minutes at booth number 82 in Allandevi Cheruvu village of Narayanapuram mandal and there was a slight tension in Chandur after an argument broke out between the TRS and BJP workers over the presence of non-locals in a constituency. After receiving the information, the police reached the spot and dispersed both parties.