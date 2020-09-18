Telangana, Hyderabad and Andhra Pradesh, India Coronavirus LIVE Updates Today 18 September 2020
Telangana, Hyderabad and Andhra Pradesh, India Coronavirus Cases Live Updates: Telangana has 1,65,003 cases, while Andhra Pradesh has 6,01,462.
Coronavirus in Telangana on Thursday reported 2,159 coronavirus positive cases and 9 deaths due to the deadly virus. The overall positive cases stood at 1,65,003 while the deaths at 1005.
Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh on Thursday reported 8702 coronavirus positive cases and 72 deaths due to the deadly virus. The overall positive cases stood at 6,01,462 while the deaths at 5,177.
Coronavirus in India on Thursday reported 97,894 coronavirus positive cases and 1,132 deaths due to the deadly virus. The overall positive cases stood at 51,18,253 while the deaths at 83,198.
Weather in Hyderabad will be 30 Degrees in the morning and at its lowest at 23 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Hyderabad will be at 6:05 AM and will set at 6:15 PM. Humidity in Hyderabad on September 18 will be 81% and Air Quality will be Fair with 23 AQI.
Weather in Vijayawada will be 34 Degree during the day and at its lowest at 26 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Vijayawada will be at 5:55 AM and will set at 6:06 PM. Humidity in Vijayawada on September 18 will be 78% and Air Quality will be Fair with 45 AQI.
Islamic Prayer Timings in Hyderabad as on September 18 (29 Muharram, 1442); Fajr: 4:53 AM; Sunrise: 6:04 AM; Dhuhr: 12:11 PM; Asr: 3:33 PM; Maghrib: 6:16 PM; Isha: 7:28 PM
Live Updates
- 18 Sep 2020 6:20 AM GMT
TDP district president pulivarthi nani and TDP leaders' Darmaporatam' rally in Chandragiri
- 18 Sep 2020 6:12 AM GMT
Andhra Pradesh News: Sec 144 & 30 CrPC imposed in Konaseema region, ahead of state BJP's call for 'Chalo Amalapuram' today over incident where a chariot at Antarvedi's Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple had caught fire on Sept 5. DIG says, "There's no permission for Chalo Amalapuram."
- 18 Sep 2020 4:42 AM GMT
Telangana News: The Telangana government has reduced the intermediate syllabus by 30 per cent for the academic year 2020-21 due to coronavirus pandemic. Since most of the working days were lost due to the corona outbreak, the government has taken the decision to ease the burden on students. Read Full Story
- 18 Sep 2020 4:10 AM GMT
Coronavirus in Telangana: Telangana on Friday registered 2,043 coronavirus positive cases till 8 pm on Thursday taking the total count to 1,67,046 while the death toll touched to 1016 with 11 new persons dying of the virus in a single day. Read Full Story
- 18 Sep 2020 4:08 AM GMT
Coronavirus in India: India's COVID19 case tally crosses 52-lakh mark with a spike of 96,424 new cases & 1,174 deaths in last 24 hours.
The total case tally stands at 52,14,678 including 10,17,754 active cases, 41,12,552 cured/discharged/migrated & 84,372 deaths: Ministry of Health & Family Welfare
- 18 Sep 2020 4:07 AM GMT
Andhra Pradesh News: BJP General Secy S Vishnu Vardhan Reddy arrested last night in Amalapuram, East Godavari ahead of state BJP's call for 'Chalo Amalapuram' today in the wake of incident where a chariot at Antarvedi's Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple had caught fire on Sept 5.