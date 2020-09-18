Telangana, Hyderabad and Andhra Pradesh, India Coronavirus LIVE Updates Today 18 September 2020

Coronavirus Live Updates Today 18 September 2020: The Hans India blog provides you the latest Coronavirus Cases news from India, Telangana & Andhra Pradesh. You can find all the Live updates from India and abroad as they break. Check for the latest news here.

Coronavirus in Telangana on Thursday reported 2,159 coronavirus positive cases and 9 deaths due to the deadly virus. The overall positive cases stood at 1,65,003 while the deaths at 1005.

Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh on Thursday reported 8702 coronavirus positive cases and 72 deaths due to the deadly virus. The overall positive cases stood at 6,01,462 while the deaths at 5,177.

Coronavirus in India on Thursday reported 97,894 coronavirus positive cases and 1,132 deaths due to the deadly virus. The overall positive cases stood at 51,18,253 while the deaths at 83,198.

Weather in Hyderabad will be 30 Degrees in the morning and at its lowest at 23 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Hyderabad will be at 6:05 AM and will set at 6:15 PM. Humidity in Hyderabad on September 18 will be 81% and Air Quality will be Fair with 23 AQI.



Weather in Vijayawada will be 34 Degree during the day and at its lowest at 26 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Vijayawada will be at 5:55 AM and will set at 6:06 PM. Humidity in Vijayawada on September 18 will be 78% and Air Quality will be Fair with 45 AQI.



Islamic Prayer Timings in Hyderabad as on September 18 (29 Muharram, 1442); Fajr: 4:53 AM; Sunrise: 6:04 AM; Dhuhr: 12:11 PM; Asr: 3:33 PM; Maghrib: 6:16 PM; Isha: 7:28 PM

