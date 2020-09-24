Telangana, Hyderabad and Andhra Pradesh, India Coronavirus LIVE Updates Today 24 September 2020

Coronavirus Live Updates Today 24 September 2020: The Hans India blog provides you the latest Coronavirus Cases news from India, Telangana & Andhra Pradesh. You can find all the Live updates from India and abroad as they break. Check for the latest news here.

Coronavirus in Telangana on Wednesday reported 2,296 coronavirus positive cases and 10 deaths due to the deadly virus. The overall positive cases stood at 1,77,070 while the deaths at 1062.

Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday reported 7228 coronavirus positive cases and 45 deaths due to the deadly virus. The overall positive cases stood at 6,46,530 while the deaths at 5506.

Coronavirus in India on Wednesday reported 83,347 coronavirus positive cases and 1,085 deaths due to the deadly virus. The overall positive cases stood at 56,46,010 while the deaths at 90,020.

Weather in Hyderabad will be 29 Degrees in the morning and at its lowest at 23 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Hyderabad will be at 6:05 AM and will set at 6:10 PM. Humidity in Hyderabad on September 24 will be 76% and Air Quality will be Fair with 21 AQI.

Weather in Vijayawada will be 34 Degree during the day and at its lowest at 26 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Vijayawada will be at 5:56 AM and will set at 6:01 PM. Humidity in Vijayawada on September 24 will be 68% and Air Quality will be Fair with 39 AQI.

Islamic Prayer Timings in Hyderabad as on September 24 (6 Safar, 1442); Fajr: 4:54 AM; Sunrise: 6:05 AM; Dhuhr: 12:09 PM; Asr: 3:31 PM; Maghrib: 6:11 PM; Isha: 7:23 PM

Latest News on Coronavirus