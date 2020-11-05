Telangana, Hyderabad and Andhra Pradesh, India Coronavirus LIVE Updates Today 5 November 2020

Coronavirus Live Updates Today 5 November 2020: The Hans India blog provides you the latest Coronavirus Cases news from India, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh. You can find all the Live updates from India and abroad as they break. Check for the latest news here.

Coronavirus in Telangana as on 4 November Telangana recorded 1,637 new coronavirus cases, 1,273 recoveries, and 6 deaths in the last 24 hours taking the total number of cases to 2,44,143 including 2,24,686 recoveries, 1,357 deaths, and 18,100 active cases: State Health Department.

Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh as on 4 November Andhra Pradesh reports 2,477 new coronavirus cases taking total positive cases in the State to 8,33,208. There are 21,438 active cases and 8,05,026 recovered cases in the State; the death toll is at 6,744, as per State Health Department.

Coronavirus in India as on 4 November With 46,254 new coronavirus infections, India's total cases surge to 83,13,877. With 514 new deaths, toll mounts to 1,23,611. Total active cases are 5,33,787 after a decrease of 7,618 in last 24 hrs. Total cured cases are 76,56,478 with 53,357 new discharges in the last 24 hrs.

Weather in Hyderabad will be 29 Degrees in the morning and at its lowest at 19 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Hyderabad will be at 6:16 AM and will set at 5:44 PM. Humidity in Hyderabad on November 5 will be 73% and Air Quality will be Fair with 135 AQI.

Weather in Vijayawada will be 33 Degree during the day and at its lowest at 24 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Vijayawada will be at 6:06 AM and will set at 5:35 PM. Humidity in Vijayawada on November 5 will be 97% and Air Quality will be Fair with 133 AQI.

Islamic Prayer Timings in Hyderabad as on November 5 (18 Rabi ul Awal, 1442); Fajr: 5:02 AM; Sunrise: 6:15 AM; Dhuhr: 12:00 PM; Asr: 3:18 PM; Maghrib: 5:44 PM; Isha: 06:58 PM

