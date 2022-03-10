Uttar Pradesh Election Results 2022 Live Updates
- 10 March 2022 7:32 AM GMT
Ashu Malik of Samajwadi Party (SP) is leading against Jagpal Singh of BJP. Ajab Singh Chaudhary of BSP, Congress candidate Sandeep Kumar also contested the UP election 2022 from the Saharanpur Assembly constituency.
- 10 March 2022 7:32 AM GMT
Samajwadi Party candidate Shailendar Singh Gangwar is leading with 6827 votes against his nearest rival BJP candidate Sanjay Singh Gangwar.
- 10 March 2022 6:43 AM GMT
BJP leader Arun Kumar is leading in Bareilly constituency against Rakesh Kumar Agarwal of the Samajwadi Party. Krishna Kant Sharma, Brahma Nand Sharma of BSP and Krishna Bhardwaj are the other candidates who contested from Bareilly.
- 10 March 2022 6:43 AM GMT
Durga Prasad Yadav of SP is leading against BJP candidate Akhilesh Kumar Mishra in the Azamgarh Assembly constituency. BSP leader Sushil Kumar Singh, Praveen Kumar Singh of Congress and AAP Kripa Shankar Pathak are also in the fray.
- 10 March 2022 6:31 AM GMT
Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief Om Prakash Rajbhar is leading from Zahoorabad, as per the latest trends. He is pitted against Congress' Gyan Prakash Munna, Kalicharan Rajbhar of BJP, ad BSP leader Saiyyada Shadab Fatima.
- 10 March 2022 6:24 AM GMT
BJP candidate Purushottam Khandelwal is leading with 13519 votes against his nearest rival candidate BSP leader Shabbir Abbas.
- 10 March 2022 6:24 AM GMT
BJP leader Dr. G S Dharmesh is leading against his rival SP candidate Kunwar Chand. The saffron party leader is leading with 9591 votes from Agra Cantt. Assembly constituency.
- 10 March 2022 6:20 AM GMT
As per the trends at 11:28 am, the Yogi Adityanath-headed BJP is leading in 270 Assembly seats in UP election 2022. The SP+ is ahead in 119 constituencies. The BSP and the Congress were leading in five and four seats, respectively.
- 10 March 2022 6:13 AM GMT
It seems the death of four farmers in the Lakhimpur Kheri district has not affected the ruling BJP in UP election 2022. The saffron party is leading seven of the total eight segments in the area. The nearest rival SP is ahead in 1 seat.
- 10 March 2022 6:12 AM GMT
Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav reaches his party office in Lucknow. The party is way behind the BJP as per the trends available.