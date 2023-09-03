AP move to privatise medical education

Having made health a commodity to earn fortunes now to complete the circle, the Government of Andhra Pradesh has released G.O. No.108 initiating the process of making medical education also equally a costly affair meant to only the affluent. It says 50% of the seats in the recently opened five government medical colleges in the State will be filled under usual norms with the regular fee structure. Out of the remaining 50% seats, 35% seats will be sold for Rs 15,00,000 per seat and the rest 15% seats to be sold @ Rs 20,00,000 per seat to NRIs. It further says such extra fees collected will be pooled to spend on research and development.

The very idea of collecting such huge amount from a section of students joining government medical colleges is illogical and irrational. Sparing seats to be sold this way takes away the due opportunity of the socially suppressed and economically weaker sections pursuing their genuine aspiration to become a doctor. This system signals the start to finish the agenda of privatising medical education totally. Though the GO restricts this selling spree only to the newly opened five government medical colleges, in due course the same may be extended to other existing government medical colleges also. Further, if this clicks to be a good source of revenue, the 50% seats carved out for sale may be increased in due course. Already those who spend huge amount to become a doctor from a private medical college face the criticism of seeing patients as potential source of income instead of seeing them as fellow beings to be cared with humane approach and to be cured at minimum cost. They are not be blamed but the system of squeezing so much to make them doctors is to be blamed. 'Health for all' is being redefined as 'Health is only for the rich'. It is for the government to withdraw the G.O. and set the things right before it becomes too late.

– A G Rajmohan,

Anantapur