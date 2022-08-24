Financial exploitation by corporate institutions

Parents, who aim for the bright future, have been thronging with a hope of good education for their wards. But of late we have been witnessing certain unfortunate incidents like a student attempting self-immolation in one of the Narayana colleges recently. The government has failed to put an eye on the corporate institutions exploiting the common man in the name of fees.

Parents have no option

Absence of quality education in the State-run institutions, people have been invariably turning to corporate institutions. If the government ensures teaching staff and proper infrastructure in its institutions, the mad rush for corporate schools and colleges will come down significantly. With the government showing no interest in filling the vacant teaching posts, parents are forced to approach the private entities.

Even though education is quite expensive in the corporate world, the parents are left with no option as they are worried about their children's future. Until the situation changes, the corporate institutions will continue to exploit people's weaknesses.

- K Sreedhar, Self-employed, Hanumakonda

Govt needs to focus on fee structure in pvt institutions

The apathetic approach of the government is the main reason for the mushrooming of private institutions. The patronage to State-run institutions has drastically come down as the private institutions started to offer quality education with proper infrastructure.

Despite the fact that the cost of the education in corporate institutions is very high, parents are in no mood to risk the future of their wards. All that they want is that their ward secures a seat in medicine or engineering. At least the government should focus on fee structure in the private institutions. We need a proper monitoring mechanism.

- G Srinivas, Hotelier, Hanumakonda

Private institutions burden on parents

I have spent more than 5 lakhs for the college as fees for my two children in the Sri Chaitanaya junior college for two years. The colleges which claim of providing high quality education are squeezing the parents. If you are from a well off family, it won't be a problem, but for a poor farmer like me, who wish to get good quality education, must struggle hard to borrow money from others and pay the college fee. I want my children to get good quality education so that they don't struggle like me in future.

In fact, the State government had promised free education from KG to PG. But even after 8 years of formation of new State of Telangana, this promise has never been implemented. We were expecting that at least the State government would bring in some regulatory reforms which would control the private and corporate institutions like Narayana and Sri Chaitanya not to raise the fees exorbitantly, but to the disappointment of the people of this State, the Telangana government has utterly failed in controlling the private institutions to put a bar on fee structures.

Taking advantage of lack of no proper fee regulatory authority, the private educational institutions have been rising the tuition fees exorbitantly and pressurising the students and parents by withholding their certificates, marks memos, Hal tickets and not letting them to attend the exams. This kind of attitude is letting the students to take extreme steps, like the one we witnessed in Ramanthapur, where in a student resorted to self-immolation. I strongly feel that there is a need for the government to immediately investigate the matter and bring in a new and strong fee regulatory mechanism so that good quality education is accessible at affordable price in the State.

- Hemla Nayak, a farmer from Kottatanda village of Mahabubnagar

Time for State & Central govts to act on these institutions

High fees structures in corporate colleges and schools are causing heavy stress on the financial stability of the parents. Some schools are charging anywhere between Rs. 50,000 to over one lakh for admission of a student in primary and lower primary schools.

The fees for High school and Junior college level are crossing more than Rs. 80,000 to over Rs. 1.5 lakhs per year. It is high time the State and Central governments bring some fee regulatory reforms in private educational institutions so that quality education made accessible to all sections of society.

- Jayamani, a house wife from Jadcherla