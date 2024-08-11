It is pity Oppn members need lessons in etiquette

The writer V Ramu Sarma's Bold Talk on the deteriorating standards in parliament where political storm is evolving more or less over every issue is a clear revelation that opposition appears interested in scoring a political point or two than maintaining decorum in the August house. Similarly, the treasury benches must maintain restraint so that the house runs without interruptions. However, the uproar witnessed in Rajya Sabha after BJP lawmaker's remark on the Leader of Opposition leading to an acrimonious exchange between Jagdeep Dhankar and SP MP Jaya Bachchan saw the opposition walk out from the Rajya Sabha. It is a sad reflection of how opposition wants to make a mountain out of a molehill over every issue. Even Jaya Bachchan questioned the unacceptable tone of the Jagdeep Dhankar by coming out that as an artist can understand the body language and expressions easily and went on to express displeasure over the harsh tone of the chairman and sought his apology. It was totally uncalled for because ever since he assumed the office of vice-president and chairman of the Rajya Sabha, he has been fairly discharging his functions in a non-partisan manner. To this, a visibly angry Dhankar finally hit the nail in the coffin by accusing the opposition of working with a plan to disrupt the house and destabilise the country than engaging in meaningful discussions. This reveals that the opposition is not fully prepared for debates and discussion and hence throw tantrums to disrupt the house by their behaviour which has of late exceeded all the limits.

–K R Srinivasan, Secunderabad

***

Sadly most of the senior parliament members instead of setting good example to the juniors with their matured discussion are confronting the head of the house; their body language often is unsophisticated and repulsive. Take for instance Rahul’s case, he proved misfit to hold the constitutional position of Leader of opposition. The way he is presenting useless and irrelevant subjects and his frontal attack on Narendra Modi and Hindutva preachings, commenting on petty matters like customary tasting of sweet halwa by Finance Minister before presenting the budget reduces the dignity attached to the post he holds. On many occasions, he is cut to size by the learned treasury bench leaders for the blunders he committed. First, he should change his body language, his poker faced gestures and staring angrily at members of ruling party in the house for no reason as if he made a great speech in the house; he looks more like a man standing in the boxing ring rather than standing in the august house to highlight people’s issues. He has a poor sartorial culture, his wearing of tight T-shirt exposing body and biceps show him in poor light; remember, the house proceedings are watched by millions of Indians, one must wear dress that suits the occasion which enhances the dignity of the person. Opposition should act as a watch dog of democracy and if it end up as barking dog, people regret voting for such irresponsible members.

– Rama Krishna M, Kakinada

***

This has reference to the article on "Slump in parliamentary decorum: It's time for stakeholders to introspect" (Aug, 09). Disrespect to the chair, or for that matter any member, colleague or people amounts to disrespect of the House and the constitution. The other day PM Modi was not allowed to speak on the motion of thanks to the President's address. He was shouted down by the opposition throughout his two-and-a-half hour speech. The behaviour of Derrick O'Brian and Jaya Bachchan defied decency. Our representatives lack decorum and decency. Thus, many business hours are lost this year due to shouting and disruptions on Manipur, NEET paper leak, Adani, Emergency and et al. Parliament is used both by the ruling party members and the opposition for making ruckus and shouting. No useful debates on the people's problems do find a place nowadays. Such ruckus leads to the decline in the democratic process. People have lost faith in our politicians in general and political parties and individual politicians in particular. They have no faith in our political institutions too.

After the elections are over, they have their field day for the next five years. Poor people have no say. It is our system that needs to be blamed. No discipline, hate speeches, disrupting parliament, corruption, abusing the ruling party/opposition, people, parliament and colleges, no respect for law, making money what not? It is the ills of our system. It is they who have to set their house in order.

– Sravana Ramachandran, Chennai

***

Apropos ‘Slump in Parliamentary decorum: It’s time for stakeholders to introspect’. Bold Talk by V Ramu Sarma. There is steady and unmissable behavioural deficiency on part of elected members in Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha during the past decade as the both houses are witnessing unruly scenes and rampant cacophony, shouting anti-government slogans and unmissable rowdy behaviour. The elected members often forget that they have a responsible role to play, in projecting peoples’ aspirations and apprehensions for redressal. But, seldom do they find time for meaningful and constructive deliberations and fruitful interaction with the Treasury benches in eliciting reasonable answers. There are rules formed for the chair, not to be criticised – but, there are no clear cut and defined rules ascribed for members, who are expected to show high level of decency and decorum in the House.

The irrational behaviour of the members naturally makes the chair, at times, irritable and irksome akin to a teacher facing unruly students, which is but natural as emotions and sensibilities are not the prerogative of any group.

The suspended members in the Rajya Sabha during the NDA 2 government sat on the steps of the House and began mimicking actions of the Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar by MP Kalyan Bannerjee, who was applauded and cheered by shameless and irresponsible members of the INDIA alliance, egged by AAP MP Sanjay Singh, and video graphed by Rahul Gandhi. This was a peak of misbehaviour on part of members that amounted to deeply insulting a well-meaning individual who was the Chairman of the House. The case of Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan is yet another extreme case of overplay of feminism on her part, puffed with irrational petty ego, to assume that she was living under the shadow of her husband Amitabh Bachchan for being addressed thus. Shamelessly, all female members of the Opposition rallied behind Jaya in upholding her ‘dignity’ – that was false, unrealistic and synthetic that sends a wrong and unworthy message to the women in the society.

It is time that the country witnesses future sessions of both Houses ruckus free in transacting business that concerns the people and country, without the Members indulging in needless harangue, forgetting the very purpose for which they were elected and sent as MPs.

–K R Parvathy, Mysuru

***

It is keeping in mind that these days the house of Parliament became rendezvous even to exchanges of verbal spat by the elected and honoured members. Lok Sabha Speaker honourable Om Birla sir suggested to all the stockholders to provide elbow room to introspection at all. The people in the ruling often try to attribute the demur to opposition parties' stumbling block tactics and a lack of practical dialogue became vogue.

The people in the opposition censure the government for not engaging in meaningful discussions, imposing decisions without consensus, and using majority power to silence baulk. Some politicians identify that the cry over in decorum is a result of increased polarisation of democratic values, and a focus on political point scoring over governance.

A few politicians promote restructuring like enhanced parliamentary training, and increased citizen engagement to improve decorum and functionality. Some politicians view the decline as a predestined consequence of a competitive political environment, where decorum is forfeited for political gain. However, public sentiment in general is cynical with the decline in parliamentary decorum, demanding more accountability, respect, and constructive dialogue from their elected representatives.

–Raju Kolluru, Kakinada