My Voice: Views of our readers 25nd july 2023

Central govt self-taught to

be deaf and mute

THI’s front page cartoon by Manjul (24th July) mirrors the mindset of the two supremos at center being complacent and self-taught to bear all the ‘pain’ still further while Manipur and Mizoram are burning. Even the opposition is on its toes and Rahul expressed solidarity with the suffering lot in Manipur and empathised with them at the relief camp and spent a couple of days there, as against the ruling quarters at the helm who have no time. CJI expressed his righteous indignation over the unspeakable mishap in Manipur after the release of 26 seconds twitter video clip that gripped the conscience of all people. I recall the then President of India, K R Narayanan having expressed his righteous indignation saying that it was a ‘black day’ that Missionary Graham Steins along with his two minor sons were burnt alive in 1999 instead of taking him as ‘a role model’. Unfortunately, our Head of the Constitution at present seems to be under a remote control lest to express ire the least over the happenings in Manipur and call for an immediate briefing by the Head of the State as it should normally happen.

Dr T Ramadas, Visakhapatnam.

In Atal Bihari Vajpayee we had a Prime Minister who asked the then Chief Minister of Gujarat Narendra Modi to follow ‘Raj Dharma’ at the time of the riots in 2002. But the incumbent Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a different kettle of fish to ask the current Chief Minister of Manipur Biren Singh to observe ‘Raj Dharma’. The country suffers when the moral authority of leaders is at a premium. For some inexplicable reason, Prime Minister Narendra Modi keeps himself aloof from the Manipur issue that is agitating the whole country. By refusing to come to the Parliament and speak on the Manipur issue, he abdicates his responsibility and undercuts the primacy of the Parliament. He should remember his prostration before entering the Parliament and be true to it. He should speak on the issue in Parliament not because the Opposition wants him to, but because as the leader of the country he has an obligation to do so. Modi should display leadership qualities and take steps to bring about a rapprochement between warring ethnic communities.

G David Milton, Maruthancode, TN

Indian men shuttler pair on a roll

Indian badminton is in the midst of golden era. The world No. 3 Indian doubles pairs Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty extended their splendid run by outclassing the top-seeded world No.1 Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Rian Ardianto of Indonesia 17-21, 21-13, 21-14 in a thrilling final on Sunday in Yeosu, Korea, and clinched the Korean Open badminton title. This was Indian duo’s third straight victory against the dominant Indonesians. The Indian doubles pair Satwik-Chirag, currently ranked 3, have taken huge strides from winning multiple titles including Commonwealth Games gold, Thomas Cup gold, bronze medal in World Championships and wins in Swiss Open, Thailand and India Open. This Korea Open 2023 win is a significant victory for the Indian duo. This win has added another feather to their cap as they have already won many titles. Behind Satwik and Chirag’s success are the coaching efforts of Pullela Gopichand and the role played by his academy. Their victory is a testament to hard work and dedication. Their performance has not only brought the laurels to the country and also boosted the morale of the other Indian shuttlers.

K S Rao,Thane

It refers to “Satwik-Chirag win 4th title of year at Korea Open”. Currently ranked 5th in the World Badminton, Indian men’s double pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty have taken huge strides forward in world Badminton in the last one-and-a-half years - from winning World Championship Bronze in Tokyo, prestigious Thomas Cup Gold in Bangkok, Commonwealth Games Gold in Birmingham, Asian Championship Gold in Dubai and now Korean Open title. It will not be an exaggeration if we take their names in the same breath as with the legendary Prakash Padukone, PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal and P Gopichand. They are holding the Indian men’s badminton flag high and the next target for them should be an Asian Games medal in Hangzhou later this year and then the Paris Olympics next year.

Bal Govind, Noida

Build rain water channels under footpaths



A majority of our ministers and officials visit foreign countries. In USA, a majority of the residential communities and high ways are with wide footpaths under which canals are created to allow the heavy rain water to flow through them freely. Similarly our TS shall have footpaths for every road with canals under them. Then any quantity of rain water will not get stuck thus giving heavy impacts on roads, buildings, trees, vehicles etc. Such technology and techniques alone can inhibit heavy rain water impacts.

G Murali Mohan Rao, Secunderabad