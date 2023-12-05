MyVoice: Views of our readers 05th December 2023

Cong should find ways to keep promises

Notable and remarkable advice and caution put forth before the new Congress government in Telangana state by Hans in its editorial “The clear message in people’s verdicts (December 4)” is timely. First of all, the head of the Telangana government must maintain magnanimous relations with his colleagues, Union government and neighbouring states. Permit opposition parties/public rallies in the streets subject to certain conditions like peaceful movement. Elect the Speaker from Opposition members of the house or from its allied party. I suggest the elected member from Kothagudem, CPI state secretary Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao be made the Speaker. Find out the ways and means to fill the coffers as a big chunk of exchequer will be earmarked on guarantees.

Dr NSR Murthy, Hyderabad

***

If Telangana has inherited a rich financial base after bifurcation, the Congress is bound to inherit a very awkward financial position having wo the crucial elections. The reasons are multiple with expenses roaring high in a state of very weak revenue receipts. Uncontrolled freebies for political gains have pushed the state into a corner with no return. But again, the same logic holds good even for the incumbent Congress party which has announced several freebies under its 6 guarantees concept which cannot be met by the party immediately. The coming few months under Congress rule are very important for the party to sustain its new role on several issues including the post of the Chief Minister for that matter.

Katuru Durga Prasad Rao, Hyderabad

***

The anti-incumbency factor, unity within Cong rank and file, Muslim vote transfer, the party manifesto, BRS’ overconfidence, “family” rule tag against BRS, failure to read the writing on the wall were some of the many reasons that caused the debacle of BRS. Revanth or for that matter Rahul & Co’s contribution to Cong’s success in Telangana was marginal. The Congress’ loss in the other three states viz., Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and MP explains it. The people of Telangana are in for one shock after another a la Karnataka when the Cong govt takes the reins, because the new government would be required to impose fresh taxes on the people as a whole in order to fulfil the promises made in the manifesto. However, let us hope for the best as the change is always supposed to be good for the State.

Govardhana Myneedu, Vijayawada

***

The Telangana election results have given a clear mandate to the Congress party to serve the people of Telangana for the next five years. Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi have played an important role in the campaign which helped the Congress get a majority. Telangana Congress president Revanth Reddy has proven his supremacy and Telangana people reposed faith in him. There is no doubt that Revanth Reddy should be the next CM of Telangana and Bhatti Vikramarka be given a Deputy CM post. The six guarantees by Congress is a trump card and I hope it will be implemented after assuming the office of Chief Minister. The BRS party has lost the confidence of people due to non-implementation of promises. The time has come when BRS president K Chandrashekar Rao should resign from the post and hand over the reins to his son KT Rama Rao. KTR is an able person to take the party more forward.

Syed Nissar, Hyderabad

Rains, floods wreak havoc in Chennai

Chennai and nearby districts are grappling with serious disruptions caused by spells of heavy rainfall and resultant inundation. The situation is so dire that boats are used to evacuate people living in low-lying areas to safe places. Piles of garbage, trash-filled drains, tree felling and construction of huge buildings on lake beds are said to have made the city more prone to flooding. Climate change too may have contributed to the extreme weather event of flooding. Floods occur with a certain regularity; they are becoming more frequent and intense. It is time to find a lasting solution.

G David Milton, Maruthancode, TN

COP28 pushes for more green energy

India is among those countries whose name is not on the list of signatories to the new resolution at COP28. The other conspicuous absence is that of China, the country that has the world’s largest installed renewable energy capacity. Though the plan to substantially increase renewable energy capacity and energy efficiency and firm it up into a declaration at COP-28 was first floated by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen this April, it was first mentioned as a concrete proposal in the New Delhi G-20 declaration in September. The Global Renewables and Energy Efficiency Pledge has committed to tripling worldwide installed renewable energy generation capacity to at least 11,000 gigawatts (GW) and to double the global average annual rate of energy efficiency improvements to more than 4% by 2030.

Jayanthy Subramaniam, Mumbai