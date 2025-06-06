MyVoice: Views of our readers 06th June 2025

Use AI for crowd management

We should use AI (precautionary - smart - innovative) management to stop the regular over-crowding related stampede deaths in India. AI experts together must give a solution to prevent these deaths. The capacity of Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru is 32,000. 10 times crowd (of 3 lakhs) had arrived on 4 Jun 2025 (Thu) to watch the IPL-2025 victory celebrations of RCB team. In any event, setting up of big screens (both) inside and outside the venue (stadium), for watching the show live with clarity could have nullified stampede deaths. List of stampede deaths in the recent past in India include: Hathras (Baba ashram: UP), Tirupati Tirumala Devasthanam (TTD hill top: AP), Kumbh Mela (UP), Delhi Railway Station, Goa temple ... now, Bengaluru stadium.

Sreelekha PS, Secunderabad

Why Rahul, why?

It remains an enigma as to what is driving the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha to speak blatant lies when the whole world and the enemy itself is stunned with our series of military onslaughts for over one week incessantly. Does it at all befit a leader of his rank to speak so treacherously and inimical towards about his own country?

Seshagiri Row Karry, Hyderabad

Discuss ‘Operation Sindoor’ honourably

Sixteen opposition parties have stepped up pressure on the Modi government demanding a special Parliamentary session in the wake of Operation Sindoor. The demand is not without merit as the entire nation would like to ascertain from their representatives about the daring Operation undertaken to uphold national honour. Following the request, the Centre has called for the Monsoon Session from July 21 to August 12. The onus is now entirely on the elected representatives belonging to the ruling front and opposition to engage in the parliamentary proceedings with utmost decorum and etiquette, much different from the bedlam and slugfest usually witnessed in Parliamentary sessions these days. That will be the most honourable method for elected representatives to pay respects to victims of Pakistan-sponsored terrorism at Pahalgam.

Dr George Jacob, Kochi

Patriotism and emotions

The feeling of patriotism is important for the freedom of a country. A patriotic person will always be ready to sacrifice his/her life for the love for his/her country. We must love our country and at the same time we must not hate others. Wars break out between two nations for want of love for other countries. We should, therefore, love our country as well as those of others.

Jubel D’Cruz, Mumbai

Made in India

I would like to congratulate the incredible team behind the Chenab Rail Bridge, being inaugurated by PM Modi on June 6. It is a marvel that stands taller than the Eiffel Tower. With its impressive height of 359 m and a length of 1315 m, 3000 tonnes of steel used, this engineering feat showcases India’s innovation. Kudos to all involved!

T S Karthik, Chennai

Who will bell the cat?

This has reference to the article on ‘Plastic’ . Since 1957, plastic has been promoted ,sold and it is still used in day -to day life . There are several colleges offering various courses, from Diploma to PG related to plastic. Our country has around 50,000 processing units employing thousands. .Union Minister of Commerce and Industry mentioned that the domestic plastic sector in our country has tremendous potential to grow .Thus the plastic is everywhere . So far no one has found an equivalent material which can replace the plastic in total .As long as the plastic prospers ,it’s so called ill effects too become uncontrollable.

G Murali Mohan Rao, Secunderabad

Set free undertrials from prisons

As per NCRB data nearly three fourth of the prisoners are undertrials, and many among them are eligible for release on default/regular bails or just by paying a fine. Due to their poor financial condition, they rot in jail indefinitely. it is agonizing to know that the states are not showing initiative to use funds of 2023 central scheme to secure release of eligible poor prisoners. As it is the jails are overcrowded, and the state spends considerably on each prisoner. Will it not be a win-win for both the state and eligible prisoner, if they are released?

P R Ravinder, Hyderabad