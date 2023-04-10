MyVoice: Views of our readers 10th April 2023

Oppn disunity a boon to BJP govt

If the Congress fights against ruling BJP on Adani affair, the alley NCP says it's not a worthy cause. If Mamatha raises voice on threat to federalism, other friends in that group keep mum. All this disunity in opposition camp is a boon to the ruling party. So, first, they should leave their personal agenda behind. They should get ready to leave the ego and act as a team member for the common benefit. The grand old party should be ready to act as glue between other parties. They should find a common plank. The general elections are just a year away. This is high time that the unity of opposition parties is realised. Lest they should get ready to give standing ovation to BJP in next elections too.

Dr DVG Sankararao, Vizianagaram

Much-needed course correction underway

The present BJP which is in power has come a long from the days of Jana Sangh, by overcoming all sorts of treachery and backstabbing by alliance partners like BSP so far. The commendable leadership under L K Advani, who made it possible for the BJP from mere 2 MPs to present mammoth proportions, cannot be undermined by anyone. The strength is reflected in both the houses of LS and RS. The new trend of tit-for-tat being practised by BRS, AAP and TMC cannot be missed by the public, for anything and everything against the Centre – ranging from slapping false cases on leaders and creating hurdles in peaceful religious processing in the state. The dynastic tradition by a couple of political parties is also a serious issue before the nation. What is mainly happening now is a much-needed course correction in the administration that has been off the track for a long time. This is being viewed as anti-minority, which is not correct. This is true of abrogation of Article 370 in J&K, about which Congress has been helpless so far. The construction of the new Parliament building, a National War Memorial for the martyrs and solving the nagging issue of Sri Ram Temple in Ayodhya once and for all are highlights for the dispensation. One thing is for sure, people of India will not be misled by non-issues being propagated by the Opposition.

K R Venkata Narasimhan, Madurai

Janasena dithers, on a listless course

Janasena Party is not in the picture for a few weeks. Pawan Kalyan's visit to Delhi did not get the expected road map. It is in the air that he will be put a test to woo the voters in Karnataka, especially Telugus there. If his campaign there wins the favour of people, then BJP may go with JSP. BJP knows very well that it has zero hold in Andhra Pradesh and hence no chance to put its leg there. And it keeps TDP at arm's length forever as long as Modi is in the government. PK's party has no alternative except to stretch its hand towards TDP. Then BJP must scaffold YSRCP for another term by lending all kinds of support.

NSK Prasad, Hyderabad

Need to check fake news spread

Freedom of press does not mean one can publish anything they like. Freedom of expression does not mean one can abuse anybody left and right. Now-a-days, a lot of fake news, misinformation, distorted information, disinformation are being published and circulated through print media, electronic media and social media. Central government's move to create a central body to check fake news and distorted information is a welcome move. Particularly in Andhra Pradesh, 70% of all media are circulating fake news, misinformation, distorted information, incomplete information to mislead the people. With the central body to check fake news, circulation of disinformation will be definitely reduced. The government should also bring out a Law to punish the publishers of fake news.

Sambasiva Rao Choda, Hyderabad

Education no bar for good rulers

Democracy is a form of government of the people, for the people and by the people, as defined by Abraham Lincoln. The voice of the majority of people, as reflected through their elected representatives prevails over all other factors including the educational aspects of the contesting candidates in a democratic apparatus, notwithstanding their literacy levels, whether low or high. In a democracy, once the people's will gets legislated through their respective forums, the task of implementing the decisions is entrusted to the bureaucratic mechanism. Nowhere, the lack of an educational qualification stands as a handicap or as an obstacle to the discharge of duties of an elected representative. What is more, history is replete with instances that a layman proved to be a better administrator than an educated and qualified person.

Seshagiri Row Karry, Hyderabad