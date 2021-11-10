MyVoice: Views of our readers 10th November 2021

Behaviour of AP govt, baffling!

It is surprising that the AP Government categorically tells the Finance Minister that it cannot reduce the fuel prices even though the Centre has reduced the prices keeping in mind the overall financial requirements of the whole country in a broader way. I don't understand if the state cannot help the lower and middle class wage earners in reduction of fuel prices, why should the state announce daily freebies to somebody or other using the tax payers' money.

The needy sections of the society should definitely be helped by giving work opportunities but should not be given an impression of 'money without work'. Afterall, it is tax payers' money that the government is using. As laymen we don't understand as to how on one side the A P Govt announces freebies almost every day and on the other side it states that the Centre only should reduce fuel prices and A P cannot reduce the same.

K Durga Prasad Rao, Hyderabad

BJP should show better accountability



Due to the recent setback to party in Himachal Pradesh party is on defensive mood and the speeches of various leaders are indicative of this fact. It is well known that a pep talk is necessary when the chips are down. Message from the executive was that the party leaders and workers would have to come up with ways of becoming a "bridge.of faith." The public faith in the BJP has been shaken due to pursuit of some of its unpopular policies. Be it the Centre's inability to rein in rouge prices-from fuel to daily essentials-its failure to manage the crippling fall -outs of the pandemic on citizens' health and India's economy.

Moreover elections are won by a combo of means, the salience of which depends on time and place The purpose of BJP national executive meeting appear to be an exercise in self-praise instead of indicating clear direction on economic revival, foreign policy and social harmony.The government should avoid precipitating the situation and it is worth noting that public concerns cannot be brushed under carpet, democracy demands accountability but the BJP leadership hasn't adhered to this sacred principle.

Yash Pal Ralhan, Jalandhar

Public should change for the better



Pictures of devotees performing rituals in the frothy waters of the Yamuna are a reminder of how our people put religion above everything including common sense. The defiance on lighting crackers in spite of warnings has resulted in the air being polluted more. Now a BJP MP insists on having the Chhath Puja. If leaders encourage the people to resort to unhealthy practices, either the people need to change or the leaders need to be changed. The Environment Minister in Delhi is blaming someone else for the froth, which may or may not be correct. Still the responsibility cannot be of governments alone. The people too must change their ways!

Anthony Henriques, Mumbai

India should stop being delusional



The Pentagons' latest annual report to the US Congress on China contains a disquieting piece of information (and a satellite image) for India. It brings to light the building of a 100-home civilian village with the potential to double up as a military camp in a disputed region in Arunachal Pradesh. The report considers the so-called village as part of 'incremental and tactical' actions taken by China to lay claim to some areas along the LAC as its own. It is significant that China is turning more and more assertive and aggressive despite India's alliance with the US through the Quad.

It is baffling that India is in denial when China is flexing its muscles by putting up many permanent structures in areas where there were none. India is found wanting in taking a robust and proactive approach to PLA's attempts at annexing Indian territories. It is a paradox that the Modi government claims to be strong and at the same time turns a blind eye to the reality of Chinese encroachments.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi denied Chinese intrusion and gave China a clean chit which he should not have done. The contention that we are also building roads and bridges on the border is no great comfort when we have almost given up on the demand for the restoration of the status quo ante as in April 2020.

India has to develop a strategy to thwart China's expansionist designs and do without ceding ground to China. By fulfilling the legitimate political aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, India can fray the China-Pakistan nexus.

By doing away with divisive politics and forging national unity and creating an environment for unlocking our full national potential, especially on the economic front, we can be in a better position to face the challenge from a rising China.

G David Milton, Maruthancode