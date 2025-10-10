MyVoice: Views of our readers 10th Oct 2025

Pharma companies playing with people’s lives

This refers to your editorial ‘Cough syrup deaths: A systemic problem that needs a solution’. Medicines are meant for bringing about relief to patients that are thoroughly tested at every stage, after a great deal of clinical trials.

But, the recent incident that involved the death of 19 children as a result of consumption of a cough syrup ‘Coldrif’ took the nation by surprise for the callousness of the manufacturing company as an industrial chemical was alleged to have been used in the making of the cough syrup. Several states have banned ‘Coldrif’.

The Chhindwara – based paediatrician has been arrested for his negligence in prescribing the medicine for pecuniary advantages involving his relatives. The incident is a clear warning to State drug control departments and drug manufacturers that are in the small and medium-scale sectors to pay utmost caution and quality control regimen, at every stage with a professional outlook to avoid such heart wrenching tragedies in future.

K V Raghuram, Wayanad

Bihar polls could be the bellwether of change

The main election contest in Bihar is between the NDA and the Mahagathbandhan. Prasanth Kishore’s Jan Suraaj Party does not have a mass base to win an election in a state like Bihar with its unique political dynamics. It is not yet clear whose votes the newly-floated party will cut into and in which constituencies it could play the spoiler.

Despite being in power for so long, the NDA has had to transfer Rs,10,000 for over 21 lakh women with an eye on their votes. It was an admission that it does not have much to showcase and seek voters. When it comes to human development indexes, Bihar still lags behind most of the states. It is no great tribute to the “double-engine sarkar”.

The appeal of Nitish Kumar’s sushasan or good governance has dwindled over the years. His health has also become a concern. The way the special intensive revision of electoral rolls was done and the Opposition’s vote chori (vote theft) allegation have placed the NDA on the losing side in the perception battle. NDA will find it daunting to garner support if unemployment and migration become issues and determine the choices of the voters.

The Mahagathbandhan will be the beneficiary if the electorate makes up their minds to put social justice above Hindutva. A change of government in Bihar will boost the morale of the Opposition and put the NDA on the back foot.

It wouldn’t be an upset victory if the Mahagathbandhan wrests power from the NDA. I am willing to bet that Tejashwi Yadav will become the CM-elect on November 14. The Bihar election result could be the bellwether of change favouring the Opposition in national politics.

G David Milton, Maruthancode (TN)

National security has never been Cong priority

Apropos, “PM attacks Cong on 26/11 response,” (Oct 9). The Congress party has repeatedly compromised India’s national security by succumbing to foreign pressures, particularly from the United States, and failing to retaliate against Pakistan after the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack, which claimed hundreds of innocent lives.

The UPA government’s inaction emboldened Pakistan to continue sponsoring terror, viewing India as weak. Even today, Congress continues to undermine India’s military achievements, belittling Operation Sindoor — the decisive strike that brought Pakistan to its knees. Shockingly, it mocked Prime Minister Narendra Modi as “Narender Surrender,” spreading false claims of U.S. mediation, which the government firmly denied.

Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif noted India’s lack of unity, reflecting the damage caused by Congress’s rhetoric. For a party that claims to bring freedom, its disregard for India’s security and military pride is disgraceful.

N Sadhasiva Reddy, Bengaluru