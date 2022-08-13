MyVoice: Views of our readers 13th August 2022

Let every home hoist tricolour

Every household is celebrating the Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav with Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan initiated by our PM to mark 75 years Independence. What the three colours depict are as follows: courage and sacrifice (saffron) Truth, peace and purity (white) green (prosperity). The prosperity depends on truth, peace and purity. Let us honour our flag colours to turn India into a great country.

Surender Kumar Malla, Secunderabad

A humble suggestion to Venkaiah Naidu



Veteran BJP leader M Venkaiah Naidu had a lot of achievements in his career right from BJP worker to National President of BJP, as a Minister in United AP, minister in Union cabinet and finally as Vice-President of India. He demitted his office as Vice president on 10th August. During his farewell meeting almost all the leaders of all political parties expressed their appreciation of his qualities and contributions to different aspects relating to the country. Sometime back, Venkaiah Naidu expressed his desire to involve himself in serving the people after demitting his office. A noble gesture and maybe efforts meet excellent results. We have a suggestion to him, the national character of people is low in this country. He may kindly consider and try to put needful efforts to improve the index of the national character of this country.

Y G Krishna Swamy, Rajahmundry

Rajya Sabha bade a memorable farewell to the Chairman Venkaiah Naidu with emotional speeches by the leaders of not only treasury but also by opposition benches. He used to say that different party members are not the enemies but only rivals. He revealed the fact that he wanted to be in Bharatiya Janata Party till end of his life and hence honourably refused the offer of Vice President post. But Prime Minister announced in Parliamentary Board meeting that Naidu was selected as V-P. His latest clarification that he is not out and may return to active politics soon sounds odd as he may invite senseless criticism from political opponents. Better he should seek to be envoy to any country instead of reentering the incendiary arena in order to retain his glory and honour forever.

N Ramalakshmi, Secunderabad

BJP displaying arrogance of power



The political rhetoric is at an all time low and PM Modi had added his own spice by equating the black dress protest of Congress against the spiraling prices with black magic. It is unbecoming of a PM to heckle a just protest by opposition in such a derogatory manner. The price rise is a stark fact burning the pockets and yet BJP pretends as if nothing had happened and using all the tricks to deflect the attention of public. This type of apathy and insensitivity by government doesn't bode well. When it was in opposition, BJP used to indulge in various vehement protests but now runs down the protests and protestors. The arrogance of power is glaringly evident.

Vinay Bhushan Bhagwaty, Hyderabad

Congress party has successfully protested by wearing black dresses against the price rise. But it seems it has not gone done well with our leaders. While our Finance Minister is not ready to accept that prices of essential commodities have increased, our Home minister compares opposition parties protest with appeasement politics. Our PM went one step ahead and commented that "black cloth" protest against price rise as 'black magic.' PM's comments are in bad taste and it seems PM has lost his sheen and dignity. PM's comments are promoting superstitions. Instead of giving answers to public issues, our ruling party leaders are unnecessarily diverting the issues.

Zeeshaan, Kazipet

Marvellous piece on power of perceptions



I am very much fascinated to go through "How perceptions and interpretations" marvellously carved by Dr Mohan Kanda (August 11) by scrupulously quoting several citations from Ramayana, Mahabharata etc. I like to add a few more in the same slot. A rope in the dark can be perceived as snake or vice versa. In Mahabharata, the righteous person who relentlessly aimed at restoration of law of dharma till his end was Sakuni who was proved to be equivalent to Lord Krishna and He also chose his path as Sakuni did but in a different mode. In 'Mayabazar,' an evergreen Telugu movie, when Lord Krishna was compelled to see Priyadarshini, He refuses first and later looks into it only to perceive Dharmatma Sakuni. Then Lord says great men can never come into the world unless there is absolute necessity for revival of truth and tranquility. We see movies with eyes with blind minds. Our legal codes are also always interpretative as coincidence never matches with perceptions.

Dr NSR Murthy, Secunderabad