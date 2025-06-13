MyVoice: Views of our readers 13th June 2025

Nation mourns as Boeing 787 crashes

In one of the worst air disasters in India’s aviation history, an Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner, flying from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, crashed in a devastating mid-air tragedy. At a chilling 625 feet, the aircraft lost control before plummeting into a densely populated area, turning homes and lives into a mangled mess of debris. On board were 242 passengers; 133 have been reportedly confirmed dead. The remaining are feared missing or critically injured. This marked the first major crash involving a Boeing 787 Dreamliner in Indian skies — a jet once touted for its safety and innovation. The visuals emerging from the crash site are nothing short of horrifying: twisted metal, burning wreckage, and families weeping amid ruin. The nation stands in stunned silence as rescue operations continue. This disaster has not only shattered lives but also shaken public faith in air safety. A full investigation is underway, but for now, India mourns a catastrophe that should never have happened.

N Sadhasiva Reddy, Bengaluru

Human error or….

The initial information definitely pointed to a technical snag forcing the experienced pilot to send out a May Day call within 5 minutes of take-off. This very plane was involved in a serious technical snag during December 2024 wherein it was taken off the tarmac before takeoff. Eversince the Air India authorities persisted with its use for regular flights unmindful of its Air worthiness! Even the DGCA was on record to have issued a show cause notice to the airlines concerned about this very plane. Yet the operator continued to press this plane for regular flights all over! Apparently, as per reports available it is a clear case of human error coupled with greed for money throwing the safety of passengers to the winds!

Govardhana Myneedu, Vijayawada

Kerala faces environmental crisis

The Kerala coast is witnessing container shipwrecks with toxic and hazardous cargo – MV Wan Hai 503 is the second such ship after a major blast ripped through the Singapore flagged container vessel. Among the 18 crew members, five sustained burn injuries and were admitted to a hospital. Timely action by ICGS Sachet and other three vessels along with INS Sutlej and Tugs could douse the raging fire on the vessel. In a similar incident a container ship MSC ELSA-3 capsized and sank off the coast of Kochi with dangerous chemicals, and the containers began to breach the shorelines of Kollam and other nearby places. Such incidents, along with enormous oil spill would severely affect marine life even as the trawling ban due to monsoon is in place in the state. Such incidents must be taken seriously, and the shipping companies must be made accountable for environmental damage and other bad effects to marine life.

K V Raghuram, Wayanad

Major catastrophe

The plane crash at Ahmedabad airport with 230 passengers bound for London was very tragic, barely had it lifted off and the landing great retrieved, within 45 seconds of take- off. There were Indian and foreign passengers abroad, and had hit a building, being reduced into a fireball. This is a first major crash of the kind; and a similar one that had happened at Kozhikode airport when the aircraft overshot the runway, during landing and fell into the deep gorge, adjacent to the runway.

S Lakshmi, Hyderabad

Stampedes are routine in India

This has reference to the article by Dr Mohan Kanda on ‘Prioritise Crowd Control ‘. National Crime Records Bureau has recorded that our country has the highest number of stampedes. The uncontrolled gathering of people is created by the organizers who give wide publicity for their events. Such, certainly leads to the stampedes, causing injuries and fatalities. The news goes global in no time. The affected family members’ mental agonies cannot be healed. But it has become a routine for many prominent personalities to shower their sympathies. The Government at the Centre and in the respective states declare compensations followed by investigation. It is a known fact that over decades the crowd management concepts were all set aside. I request the Prime Minister and all the Chief Ministers to insist on crowd limiting methods thus preventing the accidents.

G Murali Mohan Rao, Secunderabad