MyVoice: Views of our readers 14th January 2026

Charged up EV market augurs well

Apropos “EV market gradually getting charged up in India” (THI Jan 13). It is encouraging to see India’s EV sales reach 2.3 million units in 2025, with electric two-wheelers and three-wheelers leading the way at 57 per cent and 35 per cent, respectively. This reflects how practical incentives and improving infrastructure can make a real difference, especially in affordable segments that suit our daily mobility needs. Still, the passenger car segment remains small at around 1.75 lakh units. To build broader acceptance, the focus should be on expanding reliable public charging networks in smaller cities and towns, ensuring faster rollout of the PLI scheme benefits to domestic manufacturers, and keeping subsidies targeted at middle-income buyers. These steps can reduce reliance on imports.

A Myilsami, Coimbatore-641402

ISRO can learn from PSLV setback

The failure of the 64th launch of Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) may be a setback for India’s space programme, but ISRO must at the earliest diagnose the reasons for the rocket’s third stage failure after liftoff. The innovative idea of involving young students from Blue Blocks Montessori School in Hyderabad and Laxman Gyanpith School, Ahmedabad, is profound as the IIT Hyderabad made available a space lab for the young space aspirants enabling them to not just dream of stars but also reach out to them.

P R Ravinder, Hyderabad

Take book festivals to interiors

The AP government must conduct book festivals not just in Vijayawada but also in all districts. (Kollu hails Vijayawada as book capital-THI Jan 13). It has been noticed that children from schools and colleges these days prefer the visual effects of mobile phones over reading, which has become a habit that is on the wane. Reading books can help children to develop their creativity and comprehensive levels. Like the Uttar Pradesh model, even the AP government must establish libraries in schools, colleges and villages to boost the reading habit. Subsequently, they must organise book festivals statewide.

D Ravikumar, Visakhapatnam

Good move against food delivery firms

It’s good that the Government has ordered food delivery companies like Swiggy, Zomato, Blinkit and the likes, not to promise ten minutes delivery time to the customers as this is putting the delivery boys under stress. The dubious promise is nothing but a marketing gimmick, which is causing harm to the gig workers, who have less social security and live on inadequate wages.

Dr DVG Sankara Rao, Srikakulam

Govt insurance must for govt employees

This is with reference to the news “Revanth Reddy announces major health care overhaul in next budget (THI Jan 13). This is a welcome move. It is also good that the government is bringing in a legislation to deduct 10 per cent salary from employees who are found to be neglecting their aged parents. If the government is keen on an overhaul of health care, then employees and their dependents should be extended health insurance as treatment of parents, who suffer from age-related chronic health issues, involves heavy medical expenditure. Moreover, employees are willing to contribute Rs 500 per month towards premium for medical insurance cover once the government introduces the facility.

Dinanath Shenolikar, Hyderabad

Books are trustworthy friends

This refers to “Libraries spread knowledge and awaken society” by Dr K Narayana (THI Jan 13). Books can be quiet friends, accessible teachers and patient companions. They are portable magic, which instils eclectic energy and unrestrained enthusiasm in an avid reader by allowing them to ‘travel’ without moving their feet. No entertainment is as inexpensive as reading; nor as pleasurable. Reading preserves the intellectual prowess of an individual by keeping the brain healthy. Scientists have vouched for memory boost after reading long hours.

Dr Ganapathi Bhat, Akola