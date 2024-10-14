MyVoice: Views of our readers 14th October 2024

Congress refuses to learn lessons

Sub: Bold Talk by V Ramu Sarma: Humility is true key to success – Congress shall mend its ways (October 12, 2024). The Haryana poll outcome gave a tremendous boost to BJP to fearlessly plan and unleash a no holds barred election campaign in Maharashtra and other states where elections are due shortly. The exit poll predictions and psephologists were proved wrong. Congress vainly tried to project farmers’ agitation at Singur border as farmers’ disenchantment with the Centre, and attempted to play an exclusive Jat card, barring non-Jat OBC and SC/ST communities that miserably backfired. The overconfidence reality must serve as a good lesson for all – BJP including.

S Lakshmi, Hyderabad

In the recent months, the Congress had won only Telangana and Karnataka elections. It could not make a dent in the north. While the BJP had won 8 state assembly elections in the last one year. In the recently held Haryana and J&K elections, the Congress was overconfident based on the results of the exit polls. Jat, farmers and Sikhs votes were more relied upon. But its performance was far below satisfactory. Less said about its performance in J&K the better. The BJP had increased its vote share there. Furthermore, Rahul Gandhi’s speech in US, denigrating India, painted him badly. Seniors in party are sidelined. It has become a dynastic party.

Sravana Ramachandran, Chennai.

Historic education initiative in TG

The Telangana government has created history in education by bringing out Young India Integrated Residential Schools all over the state, one in each legislature constituency, for quality education for poor among all castes and religions (THI 12/10). It’s the most progressive idea to bring all students from class fourth to tenth of all castes, communities and religion under a single roof unlike in present setup with with seperate hostels to different castes and religions, which creates gap among students of different castes and religion. Revanth Reddy and his cabinet colleagues deserve compliments for their reforms in education.

Jayaprakash Reddy, Nalgonda

Brilliant cricket from England team

The duo Root and Brook have anchored their phenomenally successful batting skills that paved for England’s massive first innings lead that proved insurmountable for Pakistan, ultimately deciding the outcome of the match. Pakistan’s inability to take 20 wickets and their second-innings batting collapse were cited as key factors in their loss. The root of the victory is Root’s patience shown and his runs scored which doubled Pak’s problems. The cricket world credits England bowlers for their brilliant efforts and the record-breaking partnership between Joe Root and Harry Brook for its stunning victory. The English bowlers on the other hand restricted Pakistan to 220 runs with their impressive bowling display and bowling performances including debutant Carse and Leach are notable.

Raju Kolluru, Kakinada.

Scrapping old vehicles a good policy

The Telangana government has announced a commendable Voluntary Vehicle Fleet Modernisation Policy (VVMP). This policy aims to phase out “end-of-life vehicles,” and under the programme, owners who scrap cars older than 15 years will receive a tax break when purchasing a new vehicle in the same category. The initiative has also garnered support from major automobile companies, reflecting a collaborative effort to improve both the environment and public welfare. Scrapping older vehicles, which are significant contributors to dust particles and hazardous pollutants, will greatly reduce air pollution, promote cleaner air, lower carbon emissions, and enhance road safety.

Snikitha Nadupalli, Hyderabad

Voters’ verdict in Haryana is perplexing

Haryana, the farmer’s agitation for the repeal of the three contentious farm laws and legal safeguards for Minimum Support Price, the protest of female wrestlers in Delhi demanding the arrest of a BJP MP accused of molestation, and the perceived flaws in the Agniveer scheme, combined with strong anti-incumbency, a dire unemployment situation and the soaring prices of essential commodities seemed to jeopardise the ruling party’s electoral prospect. Despite the challenges, the BJP won, notching up even more seats. Perhaps, elements such as caste, class, Khaps, virulent Hindutva and anti-Muslim rhetoric eclipsed other considerations.

Haridasan Rajan, Kozhikode