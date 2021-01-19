MyVoice: Views of our readers 19th January 2021

NTR deserves Bharat Ratna

Mr Somasekhar Prasad's writeup, "NTR, man of many roles'(Hans India, Jan 18) was very informative. At the age of 60 years, Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao entered into political arena with a sole object to revive 'Telugu Pride'. As the founder President of Telugu Desam, within nine months he created a 'prabhanjanam' in Andhra Pradesh, by dethroning ruling Congress party in January 1983, much to the surprise of then Prime Minister and Congress supremo, Mrs Indira Gandhi.

As the head of first non-Congress govt bin state, as a man of reforms he introduced the poll promise Rs 2 kg rice scheme. The age old practice of Patel Patwari system was abolished by his Govt. in Telangana region, replacing with Mandal Praja Parishad.

His party was first of its kind to introduce midday meals in schools, free housing to poor; it is reported about five lakhs houses were built and allotted to the needy poor during his tenure as Chief Minister during three different spells. He was also instrumental in changing the face of Hyderabad city, beautifying Tank bund and installing prestigious Buddha idol in Hussain Sagar waters. It is reported that as a man of discipline and punctuality Rao used to visit the Secretariat at 7 am daily, where CMO used to function in two shifts !

In order to checkmate the Congress party at Centre, NTR made a positive attempt to unite non-Congress parties on one platform and conducted a conclave in Vijayawada in March 1983 by bringing all national non-Congress leaders on common platform. The National Front was floated accordingly and Mr Rao became first founder Chairman of the Front which also formed it's govt in Centre by reducing ruling Congress party as opposition in 1989.

The entry of his biographer turned wife, Lakshmi Parvati in his life, changed the political scenario in Telugu Desam Party. A midnight political coup engineered by his younger son in law, N Chandrababu Naidu unseated NTR from his party as well as CM gaddi in September 1995. The unexpected upheaval in his life, the first of its kind probably left a deep shock to this aged leader that cost his life on 18th January 1996.

With over 300 Telugu films, as popular hero to his credit including his home productions as producer, Director, script writer, spanning over four decades in Tollywood and over 13 years active political participation in regional and national level NT Rama Rao truly deserves posthumous Bharat Ratna Award being the 'muddu bidda' (darling son) of Telugu land. Though his party TDP is a non-entity in Telangana now, the present Chief Minister, K Chandrashekhar Rao was politically groomed under NTR, and was Minister in his Ministry. It is prudent if both the Telugu State govts. take serious initiative to take up this task as a tribute to this Great leader.

Govardhan R Jilla, Mumbai

An appeal to AP CM



Before February 2021, we the pensioners of AP State should submit life certificate. For people who are 75-plus, coming out of their homes due to Covid 19 Virus pandemic is inviting viral infection knowingly . We have been confined to our homes since last April . I request the Chief Minister this work may be entrusted to Ward/Village Secretariat, because they knew everyone in every house without exception. Kindly consider favourably Sir.

R Sarva Jagannadha Reddy, Tirupati

THI's visual treat is a delight

The primary objective of the newspaper is reporting the news as to what is happening in the country and the world in varied spheres of life, covering politics, economics, science and technology, environment and sports etc. That is exactly what "The Hans India" like most newspapers performs with dedication and commitment to the journalistic principles.

But your newspaper stands out from all other newspapers, performing a unique and sublime function to the immense delight of readers like me. The way your newspaper publishes beautiful pictures of nature with so poetic lines below the pictures elevates the spirit of the reader, offering him so much happiness.

For instance, the picture captioned "Pretty Cool"( published on Jan 12) , presenting a beautiful scene of a flock of cranes perching on a barren tree at Hussain Sagar Lake and another picture captioned "Golden Dusk"( published on January 18) ,depicting the enthralling beauty of the crimson-gold painted sky and of the glowing waters of Hussain Sagar at the Sun-down hour with the stream of poetic lines are really splendid. Hearty congratulations to Mr Adula Krishna, the lensman and creator of these beautiful photo-pictures.

Dr Venugopala Rao Kaki, Kakinada