MyVoice: Views of our readers 1st June 2025

Kamal Haasan, once a symbol of Tamil Nadu's cultural pride, who lit up cinema with his versatility and jaw-dropping dance numbers after floating a party about five years ago, seems to have lost the script by stoking a controversy during the launch of his latest film. His remark ‘Kannada was born out of Tamil’ is quite childish. In the first place he has no business to make such sensitive comments in public without knowing history. Obviously his remark not only drew widespread ire across Karnataka but also triggered public outrage drawing sharp reactions from public and as well from politicians across Karnataka, including a demand to take back his remarks and tender an apology for hurting the psyche of Kannadigas. This was however on expected lines. His point blank refusal to tender an apology and terming his reaction as one made out of love is too little and too late to douse the anger of Kannadigas. Even Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has cautioned that he will tolerate anyone trying to defame language, culture and boundaries. By and large, the actor, who quotes controversies with his unwarranted remarks, has this time landed in trouble that could be detrimental to his political career. All in all, it would be wise to offer an apology to defuse the tension instead of twisting his statement, which will further fuel the anger. Moreover, there is this fear that if he sticks to his guns, the relationship between people of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu can turn sour, while also giving scope to others to come out with distasteful remarks against other communities.

K R Srinivasan, New Bhoiguda Secunderabad-3

Kamal referred to a historical fact

The criticism of Kamal Haasan for his statement that Kannada was born out of Tamil was totally unwarranted. The actor-cum-politician would have said the same thing (that Kannada originated from Tamil) if Kannada was his mother tongue. If it were the other way round, he would have readily accepted it as a man of integrity. Facts are sacred and should not go unrecognised or be distorted to suit or serve pride or prejudice. It was not Kamal Hassan’s personal comment but a statement stemming from a historical fact, established by rigorous research by Bishop Caldwell and other independent linguistic experts. The actor clarified that what he said was to underline the kinship between Tamils and the Kannadigas. He was not referring to the antiquity of the languages, but to their close relationship. The import of his statement is that the people of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka are of the same stock and the intent is to strengthen the bond. Tamil and Kannada, sharing a common proto-Dravidian ancestry, sprang from the Dravidian civilisation. Kamal Hassan has clarified that he referred to the origin of Kannada out of love. The threat to ban his movies if he does not take back his statement and apologise is an overreaction, given his love for Kannadigas and Kannada and the proximity of what he said to exactitude.

G. David Milton, Maruthancode (TN)

Language is love and not a conflict trigger

In south India, language is not just a way to communicate; it is deeply connected to identity, culture and regional pride.

That is why Kamal Haasan’s statement that “Kannada was born out of Tamil” caused strong reactions. Each state sees its language as a source of heritage and honour, so any comparison or suggestion of one language being above another can hurt people’s feelings. And that is what is happening.

The solution is to respect the unique history and value of every language. Leaders and artists should speak carefully and with knowledge. To build harmony, we must treat language as a bridge of love and unity, not division. Kamal Haasan later explained that his intention was to express love and not to insult anyone.

Mohammad Asad, Mumbai

Corona threat back to haunt India

India is experiencing a major rise of the Corona pandemic with approximately 1010 active cases being reported nationwide. The situation is deteriorating as new cases are emerging rapidly across the country. People must abide by all regulations that are being prescribed by the government. People must keep covering themself properly, wear masks, maintain distance and other such preventive measures.

Even when feeling slightly feverish, consulting a doctor can not only safeguard one’s health but also help the government, which can work out possible remedies to avoid further spike. The situation should be handled right now. Unless checked, the country will go back by a few years commercially. The earlier experience shows that people will be deprived of livelihood if the threat is ignored. The onus is as much on every citizen.

Nadeem , Dhakiya

Tharoor reaching out in national interest, not for BJP

It is ironic that Shashi Tharoor's (aka Shashi Thesaurus ) charismatic persona, pacific vocabulary , eloquence, diction, vast knowledge and the ability to engage with his audience, is now being put to full use by the BJP, a party that has been an antithesis of Tharoor's party, the Congress. Going by his speeches in Panama, the United States, Guyana, Colombia, and Brazil, one can say that it was politically prudent on the BJP's part to choose Tharoor in putting across India's newfound policy and zeal in dealing with terrorism, particularly the one thrust upon us by our hostile neighbour, Pakistan. One would presume that the world is all ears to what Tharoor has said. However, the reaction from some in the Congress camp has been far from encouraging, with Udit Raj, the Congress' spokesperson, calling Tharoor a ‘super spokesperson of the BJP", which, of course, he is not. This sort of knee-jerk reaction is pure cussedness on the part of some Congressmen. Instead, the GOP ought to be proud of the fact that it has someone like Tharoor, who is not only very articulate, but internationally recognised and respected.

Aware of the Congress party's intolerance of free thinkers and free speakers, one can only foresee the future of Tharoor in the party.

The fact is that he is speaking in the national interest and not to ruffle feathers in his parent party.

Angela Merkel is right with her erudite observation, “Democracy cannot exist without freedom of speech. It is the foundation upon which all other freedoms are built.

Are the mandarins in the Congress party listening?

Avinash Godboley, Dewas (MP)

'United' abroad, divided back home

Various political leaders are visiting many countries to expose Pakistan’s terrorist activities, including the gruesome killings in Pahalgam. It is a known fact that prominent leaders from Opposition camp such as Shashi Tharoor, Supriya Sule, Anand Sharma and Manish Tewari, among others, are leading India's campaign to explain to the world the logic and logistics of Operation Sindoor whereas some of their own colleagues are engaged to malign the nation's response not just to Pahalgam terror attack but also to the overall issue of terrorism as a tool of state policy adopted by Pakistan. Nothing can be more unfortunate than this. The common people realise that some people in the Opposition camp are saddled with a neurotic attitude that blocks their clear view of the factual situation. While the world appreciates India's stance on the issue of terror, some sick-heads in the Opposition camp appear hap-py that they are able to heap abuses on the government --no matter how illogical and even stupid. This whole scenario is truly unfortunate, to say the least, though some leaders in the Opposition camp do not even ponder over their own shallowness. Asaduddin Owaisi, a fierce critic of the BJP-led NDA government over Muslim issues, deserves praise for rising above political and communal lines in the national interest. Launching a blistering attack on Pakistan, he ridiculed the army chief Asim Munir for presenting a fake photo of a military operation to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. ‘Nakal karne ke liye bhi akal chahiye". His words, all the more painful because an Indian Muslim leader had uttered them, added insult to Islamabad’s injury.

We are tempted to describe this approach as an anathema to democracy and pitch for a method and manner of bringing to book elements that tend to take the nation for granted. It is expected that both the INDIA bloc as well as the ruling party must work together in this national mission.

Yash Pal Ralhan Jalandhar-144003

Resolve to quit the silent killer on this World No Tobacco Day

Lives of millions of Indian families have been destroyed by the fatal attraction to tobacco, which isn’t just a habit but an addiction that reduces dreams into ashes.

Every May 31, marking the World No Tobacco Day, gives us an opportunity to fight this fire. This day is not just a date but a warning—a mirror that reflects the deadly side of our negligence, silence, and habits. Tobacco is no style statement; it’s a slow poison that weakens the thread of life with every puff and every pouch. It not only hollows out the users but also engulfs their family, society, and the nation’s economy.

According to the World Health Organization’s (WHO) 2024 report, tobacco claims over eight million lives annually, including 1.3 million victims of second-hand smoke.

In India, the crisis is even worse. A 2023 data from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) reveals that 1.35 million people succumb to tobacco-related diseases—cancer, heart disease, lung ailments—with 70 per cent of these deaths occurring between the ages of 30 and 69. The economic toll is equally staggering with over ₹1.5 lakh crore lost annually to healthcare costs, treatment, and lost productivity.

Tobacco’s impact isn’t limited to the body; it emotionally and financially devastates families. A single cigarette or gutkha pouch may cost a few rupees, but its true price is paid in lakhs for treatment, shattered dreams, and broken relationships. In India, especially in rural areas with limited incomes, tobacco addiction pushes families into a quagmire of debt.

According to the Global Adult Tobacco Survey (GATS) 2016-17, 28.6 per cent of Indian adults use tobacco—10.7 per cent smoke and 21.4 per cent use smokeless tobacco. Over 60 per cent of low-income individuals are trapped in this addiction, spending a significant portion of their income on tobacco, compromising their children’s education, nutrition, and health.

Some see tobacco consumption as a stress-buster, while others as a symbol of masculinity, and some youth to appear “cool.” Every cigarette steals 11 minutes of your life, which is not an exaggeration but a scientifically proven fact. Quitting tobacco is tough but not impossible. The Indian government has taken strict measures under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA) 2003—banning smoking in public places, mandating 85 per cent warning images on packs and increasing taxes. Yet, tobacco use persists. True change will come only when we stand against this addiction at individual and collective levels. Nicotine replacement therapy, tobacco cessation helplines (1800-11-2356), and counseling are available. But the greatest strength lies in willpower and the support of loved ones.

The World No Tobacco Day reminds us that this fight isn’t just of the government but ours. Teachers, parents, youth—everyone can be a soldier in this life and death battle.

Every puff you take steals your breath. Every pouch you chew eats away your family’s future. Saying no to tobacco isn’t just a victory of health—it’s a triumph of love, trust and life.

This World No Tobacco Day, let’s make a pledge—to ourselves, our loved ones, and the next generation, whose future depends on the decisions and choices we take today. Choose the light of life over the smoke of tobacco.. Say goodbye to tobacco today—because every moment of life is priceless.

Prof RK Jain, Barwani (MP)

Health is the ‘real’ wealth;

ban tobacco production

The UNO has officially declared May 31 as the World No Tobacco Day. This is aimed at bringing awareness about the dangers of consumption of tobacco in any form. The health complications lead to cancer and respiratory problems, among several others.

See that, at least on this day, tobacco sale is banned, all tobacco shops are closed. Remember, health is the ‘real’ wealth.

However, a real celebration will be in banning altogether the production and sale of tobacco and alcohol products.

WHO figures state that over eight million deaths are due to use of tobacco products (7.4 million due to direct smoking). Reportedly, 26 per cent of all cancer deaths are due to tobacco addiction.

I feel that officials from the World Health Organization (WHO) and doctors must together host internet meetings - video conferencing... on ways and means to ban tobacco production and sale, once and for all. A similar measure is applicable to alcohol consumption also.

PVP Madhu Nivriti Boudhnagar, Secunderabad-61

Inclusive and equitable cancer care system

It is with reference to the column published in your daily " We can prevent many people with disability dying from cancer". Treating cancer patients with pre-existing disabilities requires a personalised approach that addresses both the cancer and disability. This includes making medical facilities accessible, providing specialised rehabilitation services and offering psychological support. Physical therapy, occupational therapy and speech can help individuals regain or adapt functional abilities affected by cancer or disability. The government must educate healthcare professionals about the needs of cancer patients with disabilities and the benefits of providing accessible and inclusive care. Social organizations must offer financial assistance and support services to help patients with disabilities, afford cancer treatment and related expenses. By implementing such more feasible strategies, healthcare providers can create a more inclusive and equitable cancer care system for all and can prevent more people with disability dying from cancer.

P Victor Selvaraj Tirunelveli- 627002

Nation takes precedence over religion

The Delhi High Court’s verdict upholding the termination of a Christian Commanding Officer, Samuel Kamlesan, for refusing to participate in his unit’s religious parade, reinforces a fundamental principle — in the Indian Army, the nation takes precedence over individual religious beliefs. This ruling is a timely reminder that patriotism demands unity and discipline above personal preferences. It is a lesson not just for soldiers but for every citizen even if not bound by army rules, including politicians, who proudly salute the Indian flag on Republic and Independence Days. If the spirit of nation-first can be truly embraced across the society, it will help eliminate communal tensions and foster a stronger sense of brotherhood and national integration.

RS Narula, Patiala

Vision Vishwaguru appears quite closer

Panama’s endorsement of India’s bid for a permanent seat in the UN Security Council is more than diplomatic courtesy — it signals growing global respect for India.

But appreciation alone won’t secure the seat. India must act decisively — push for

UN reforms, build alliances across the global south, and assert its leadership role in multilateral forums.

Waiting for the west’s nod delays our rightful place. Strategic diplomacy, not symbolic victories, must be the focus.

In a changing world order, opportunity rarely knocks twice. If India doesn’t claim its seat at the table now, who will and when?

Hasnain Rabbani, Mumbai