MyVoice: Views of our readers 20th January 2023

Congress inclusion vital for Oppn unity

The BRS organised a mammoth public meeting in Khammam on Wednesday, in which three CMs a former CM and Leftist party leaders participated. They virtually launched a scathing attack on the BJP and its government led by Narendra Modi Modi at the Centre. But they must not ignore the importance of Congress in dethroning the BJP in the next elections. A unified opposition, with Congress as its pivot, is a must to take on BJP in 2024. It is the only pan-India party, and even in 2019, though weakened, it garnered 12 crore votes (BJP got 22 crores) and 20% of the vote share. If the Congress is kept out, this vote would very likely go to BJP.

Pratapa Reddy Y, Tiruvuru, AP

RSS chief's statement condemnable

The RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's statement regarding Muslims is an open threat to the community. It is to be condemned and rejected. It is an obvious fact that the Muslim community never needs a permission to stay in the country from people like Bhagwat. The Muslim community is as much an integral part of the country as that of Bhagwat. Bhagwat's claim that Hindus are in war condition is a nonsense one. Bhagwat Ji is requested not to indulge in such act of politics; rather, he should be careful about his positive role in nation building

Faizan Ahmed, Hariyana

Governor shouldn't be a tool of Centre

Tamil Nadu Raj Bhavan's somewhat belated clarification that Governor R N Ravi did not suggest change of name of the state from Tamil Nadu to Tamizhagam seems to have been issued in the face of angry backlash from the people of Tamil Nadu over his unwarranted remark over a settled matter. The retreat from his earlier position amounting to recantation should not be a mere tactical move; it should be followed up with giving assent to the Bills long pending with him. He should realize that he need not be a tool of the ruling party at the Centre.

G David Milton, Maruthancode, TN

Pak's dubious offer of peace talks

When it is an open fact that revocation of Article 370 is total and not negotiable under any circumstances even with fourth war with Pakistan, one fails to understand why Pakistan PM made the talks for peace contingent on Kashmir. As the things stand today, the past glory of Kashmir is reviving slowly and steadily. The people of JK, except few religious fanatics with extremist terrorist mindset, are happy with the total change in the beautiful valley. Pakistan PM should concentrate on how to avoid hunger deaths in his country and feed the hungry stomachs. J&K will remain an integral part of India, even with the fourth war, if any, from Pakistan.

JP Reddy, Nalgonda

II

Pakistan is in doldrums due to bankruptcy economically, socially and educationally. Its Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif decided to have talks with Modi seriously and sincerely in order to alleviate poverty and achieve prosperity and also said they fought three wars with India this brought more misery, poverty and unemployment to the people and continued to say his country wants to live in peace with India. But he put the condition that India should reverse the revocation of Article 370 that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir. It is like putting a crystal of salt in a milk pot.

Dr NSR Murthy, Secunderabad

III

Pak PM now uttered publicly expressing that Pak had learnt a 'lesson' from wars with India and offered peace talks. In fact, political analysts fully know that there is wide gap between words and deeds of Pak, which transformed as an epicentre of global terrorism. The present offer is merely an inherent part of insincere political gimmicks, as evident from linking proposed discussion to the abrogation of Article 370, which is purely an internal affair of India. In fact, Pak has no locus standi in Kashmir.

B Veerakumaran Thampi, Thiruvananthapuram

Bharatiya Rel on track to be 'BAJPA Rel'

Over the last eight years or so, the ruling party has turned "Bharatiya Rel'' (Indian Railways) as "BAJPA Rel." With BJP in Telangana going all out to defeat BRS, it is lucky that both Telugu speaking states have managed to get Vande Bharat Express passing through both states. However, what was shocking was that during the inaugural run, apart from Union Minister, Governor, state BJP leaders and few chums were seen with one woman BJP leader at an official function at a time when Governor often claimed that she had nothing to do with the ruling party.

N Nagarajan, Hyderabad