MyVoice: Views of our readers 20th June 2024

Kudos to loco pilot for saving lions

Kudos to Mukesh Kumar Meena, the loco pilot of a goods train who saved the lives of 10 lions after applying emergency brakes on spotting them on the track near Pipavav Port in Gujarat’s Amreli district in the wee hours of Monday. We have heard several incidents of animals being hit by speedy trains when they are crossing the railway track. Wild animals never harm anybody unless their very existence is disturbed. It is the duty of every citizen not to threaten the lives of animals and see that ecological balance is maintained. The government should implement some concrete measures to save wild animals.

Nagendra Kumar Vempally, Hyderabad

A gross misuse of public money & trust

The palace built atop Rushikonda in Vizag is surely meant for the residential purpose .YSRCP with a hope that it would come back to power built such extravagant structures for the personal use of Jagan Reddy. We all know his obsession for giant palaces built at several places. The huge amounts he spent in careless manner to build Tadepalli camp office is well known to all. Without proper permissions from the authorities concerned, the palaces are built in discreet manner spending about Rs 500 crore of taxpayer’s money. It is gross misuse of power and the money kept at the custody of state.

Rama Krishna M, Kakinada.

***

‘The Rushikonda palace, constructed by the YCP government under the direction of the then Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, has left the common people in awe with its grandeur and opulence. Built at a staggering cost of over Rs 500 crore from taxpayers’ money, it stands as a marvel surpassing even 7-star standards. This raises a significant question for the new TDP government that how Rushikonda Palace should be utilised. Given its lavishness, only billionaires could afford to stay there for a day or two. Even renowned hospitality groups like ITC and Taj might find it challenging to lease and operate such a high-cost property. Moreover, leaving it idle is not a viable option, as the maintenance costs alone run into lakhs of rupees each month. The new Chief Minister, N Chandrababu Naidu, is expected to devise a financially viable plan for the Palace. It is hoped that the TDP Government will not resort to demolishing this palatial building as an act of revenge politics’.

Ganti Venkata Sudhir, Secunderabad

Chandrababu’s pragmatic strategy benefits AP

Ref: Speaker’s post not important: Naidu (June 19, 2024). The Lok Sabha Speaker selection is not going to be a complicated affair anymore as the BJP can now freely choose its candidate for the post in the wake of the Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu saying that Speaker’s post is not important while the TDP’s focus lies on the Amravati to be made as state capital, coupled with the speedy completion of Polavaram project. This shows the cordiality on part of the NDA associates who do not want flimsy reasons to come in the way of functioning of the Parliament that surely dampens the INDI groups’ expectations to fish in the troubled waters.

S Lakshmi, Hyderabad

***

CBN is doing the right thing i.e., ‘milk’ the NDA govt for more funds in lieu of unconditional support. Additionally, it would also take care of the cases booked against him by the AP CID including the Skill Development Scam. That is two birds at one shot as the same would take care of the long-term interests of the party headed by CBN besides proudly maintaining its own separate Identity. At long last, CBN appears to have “matured” as he is trying to deliver his electoral promises, because his previous track record as CM was otherwise.

Govardhana Myneedu, Vijayawada