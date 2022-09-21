MyVoice: Views of our readers 21st September 2022

KCR move, a mockery of democracy

As KCR prepares to launch a new party at the national level on Dasara, his Invitation to all those keen on joining politics can do so by getting into his national team reveals his desperation to ensure that the new party does not fizzle out after a period of time. However what is puzzling is KCR on one hand appeals to all parties to come together to fight BJP but on the other hand is in a dilemma over attending a meet organised by INLD chief Om Prakash Chautala in an effort to cobble up a Third Front with non-BJP parties?

Though the Opposition leaders have been meeting on various occasions and expressing an urgent need to fight BJP unitedly, the ground reality reveals that they are only power brokers bent upon exploiting the situation to fulfill their ambitions than fighting for the welfare and benefit of people. As KCR's national foray is not based on any ideology but on personal considerations, his cunning move asking people to join him is nothing but a mockery with the singular objective of grabbing power.

K R Srinivasan, Secunderabad

Three capitals of AP, welcome!



The idea of three capitals in Andhra Pradesh by the YSRCP government is excellent and great.

Its implementation will definitely pave the way for all round development of Andhra Pradesh through development of all the regions. People will be happy to have three capitals in Andhra Pradesh. The opposition parties are objecting to the idea just for the sake of political reasons. We hope that the idea of three capitals in Andhra Pradesh will materialise and let us hope to see flourishing Andhra Pradesh.

Sambasiva Rao Choda, Hyderabad

Congress can revive soon

The Congress party is on right track, if the news of its high command allowing contest between leaders for presidential post is real. The grand old party generally allows either the member from its first family to get elected as the president unanimously, or other as the nominee with their blessings. It's reportedly said that the next president of that party will be elected democratically and the contest may be between veterans Shashi Tharoor and Gehlot. Then it will be the starting point for the revival of Congress party at the most opportune time.

Dr D V G Sankararao, Nellimarla

Rahul should be the next Cong chief



This refers to "7 states want Rahul as Cong chief" (THI, Sep 20). People from across the nation are looking for the acceptance of Rahul Gandhi as the president of the Congress Party. This is a genuine demand because he is thought to be the ray of hope for the people of entire nation to free the nation from the clutches of fascists who have started dividing people into different groups on the basis of their caste, region and religion. Therefore it is time for the nation to have a secular leader like Rahul Gandhi be the president of the grand old party to lead the party and people of the nation on a right track thrives for the prosperity of every common man.

Thus, passing unanimous resolutions by all the PCCs of the respective states in favor of Rahul be the chief of the party is a welcome gesture ; and Rahul Gandhi should also accept the proposal of his country's people who want him be their future PM. In fact, at this moment, none is fit for the president post, except Rahul who has the charisma of becoming PM, and is also now gaining the faith of everyone with his Bharath Jodo programme aimed to unite people from the entire nation to drive away the religious party which is trying to take the entire nation into its religious dominance.

Dr Venkat Avula, Hyderabad

Pointless yatra

What does Rahul Gandhi hope to learn about India through his Bharat Jodo Yatra, that he failed to learn from his grandmother and father who together ruled India for many years? All that the Yatra achieves, like any such political yatra is to cause untold inconvenience and misery to numerous who use and live beside the roads he takes for his Yatra. People are denied their right to hassle-free movement and right to go about their daily living. He will lose whatever little friends he had among the common man of this country who are denied their basic rights through such a vain and sadistic exercise.

Dr George Jacob, Kochi

Mann da Mamla!



This refers to news that Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was too drunk to be deplaned, along with his baggage at Frankfurt airport as Mann was so groggy and unable to walk on his own as the airport staff felt that his condition would create medical issues for the passenger on the flight. The AAP is vehement in its denial about the whole incident; and as usual blamed it on political vendetta against the Punjab CM. One thing is for sure, Bhagwant Mann could have avoided this scene at the airport, and he behaved no better than any average Punjabi on an internal flight.

K V Raghuram, Wayanad

Stop communal politics



The BJP government at the Centre needs to put a moratorium on all matters like CAA, Gyanvapi and conversions to concentrate only on the economic problems of the nation. The nation slowly seems to be slipping into dangerous territory from which there may be little hope of recovery. It also should stop functioning as a know- all government and not hesitate in taking help of experts who are not in the government. The erratic and uneven monsoon could exert upward pressure on food prices resulting in widespread distress and hunger.

Anthony Henriques, Mumbai