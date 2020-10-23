MyVoice: Views of our readers 23rd October 2020

Controlling onion price volatility

The volatility in onion prices is common in India. In the past the prices of onions could change the governments. At present not only onion prices but also other vegetables prices are skyrocketing.The people have been facing hardships from two ways- the coronavirus and heavy rains. As a result of latter the horticulture crops were severely damaged due to floods following. It is reflected in the prices of onions and vegetables. The prices of onions climbed from `40 to `100 per kg within no time. It is because of lack of transport from production point to markets. Further several farmers gave up their crop in the fields as heavy rains damaged the crop due to flooding for several days.

However even at the time of bumper crops either farmers or costumers shed tears because of inefficient rulers and corrupted officials. In fact there are 140 countries are cultivating onions across the globe, but China and India occupied first and second places respectively.But India is following conventional methods in onion farming which is known for high cost. Though the centre banned the export of onions, it doesn't rein prices.

It is because of inadequate godown facility for stocking the product when there is a bumper crop.The government must encourage the farmers to increase productivity as it is only 15000 tonnes while other countries getting above 50000 tonnes. It is must as average consumption of onions will reach 12 kg from present 6 kg and there is no perfect substitute to onions and also must for any type of curry. Moreover the governments must divide the agricultural lands in to zones depending upon suitability of the land for a particular crop. It is equally important to ensure recently passed farm laws not give scope to black marketing. Meanwhile governments must supply onions at subsidy rate through Rythu - Bazaars like in AP.

Pratapa Reddy Yaramala, Tiruvuru

Five urgent solutions to save Hyderabad

The 'Panchsheel' solutions to save Hyderabad are:

• Save people in inundated low lying areas, especially people of ground floor

• Every apartment in sensitive low lying area must have a pump-set. Residents in turns and in shifts, can pump out water, when it is foot-high itself (in the cellar / on lanes / on roads). This was successfully done for years near Begumpet flyover.

• Focus on Immediate repairs of tanks, drainages, clearing illegal structures on nala / drainage areas.

• All apartments must have simple and modern rooftop solar energy generators (very popular in Australia).

• Plant millions of saplings on the outskirts of Hyderabad, preferably oak trees and horse chestnut trees that give out more oxygen comparatively.

Srinivas P V, Secunderabad

Save urban rivers



It has been observed historically that human settlements often evolved alongside water near lakes or rivers . The river passing through a city offers ecosystem services that can be seen as provisioning , regulating and a supporting system. It not only serves as source of water supply but also helps in balancing flood Control and landscape ecology. But yet , rivers are constantly polluted, abused and face grave environmental degradation due to urbanisation.

For successful further interventions of blue green infrastructure solutions , the solution needs to be multi - dimensional , holistic and should involve all relevant stockholders . We need tremendous amount of efforts for a strong public awareness . Hence , regulation and riparian limits should be framed . We needs to improve future projects and avoid poorly designed and costly interventions with no social and environmental benefits .

Khushboo Ved, Hyderabad

Herb-grown in India!!



Asafoetida or commonly known spice heeng is consumed a lot in India but whole of its demand is met through imports from Afghanistan, Iran and Uzbekistan. This contributes to a large part of India's forex expenditure. So, with the upsurge in the popularity of 'aatma nirbhar bharat mission', scientists at CSIR – Institute of Himalayan Bioresource, Palampur in Himachal Pradesh have taken the initiative to group the widely consumed herb on the Indian soil. This species requires cold desert atmosphere to grow. India imports about 1200 tonnes heeng worth Rs. 600 crores annually. This will substantially reduce its price and sooner or later will also make India enter a new export market. The trials have been successful but as the herbs take 4 year to become consumable it's a long road ahead.

Kavya Shah, Ujjain