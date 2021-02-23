MyVoice: Views of our readers 24th February 2021

TRS reputation under a cloud

Madabhushi Sridhar Acharyulu brought to fore the chilling and declining values in the society as brutal and inhuman murder of advocate couple, Gattu Vamana Rao and Nagamani that took place in broad daylight and full glare of passing vehicles and people, sent a strange and unforgivable message the extent which the killers will stoop to, putting to shame even the predatory animals in the jungle in terms of zeal and resolve.

The apathy by people to the event that was being enacted on the road too came into question in terms of human values and sentiments the present generation upholds against the dying individual who was struggling for life.

People showed more initiative in recording the incident on their mobile cameras rather than attempting to call either police help or ambulance, speaks of the comatose mentality that has come to settle in the minds of people in general, in terms of apathy to a desperate situation being faced by a fellow human being in the throws of death.

The name of Kunta Srinivas who is a TRS Mandal unit president that the victim told a passerby leaves no room for any doubt about the involvement of TRS in the incident. This was corroborated later by the victim's father. The ball is in the court of the TRS for a fair and unbiased investigation into the case by the Chief Minister, K Chandrasekhar Rao.

S Lakshmi, Hyderabad

II

THI article by Madabhushi has apt heading, humanity is under challenge (23 Feb). It is well known that the first few minutes are the most precious to save lives, then why not Good Samaritan emerged from among the crowd and how painful that a lot were using phones to record it.

People spoke a lot praising police after the encounter of Disha convicts and police took the earliest elimination to appease the angry mob, then the people who prejudge the outcome and rather prompt an out of court judgement by police they lack the first thing to inform police.

People who can't go forward to help victims how they speak of judgements? People made a big scene at Tihar jail after Nirbhaya convicts were hanged making a demigod, stop.

Dr T Ramadas, Visakhapatnam

III

The well-presented article Humanity is under challenge (THI Feb 25) by Professor Madabhushi Sridhar Acharyulu pin points how human behaviour transforms into muteness and rejects to rescue fellow humans at the time of need. Such humans are more cruel in nature than killers.

We call India is a spiritual nation but we. never give up harming others for gaining sadistic pleasures. Very rarely we find the persons of valour to tender succour.

Have we to believe that each succeeding generation will be observed plummeting lower and lower to its predecessors in morals and ethical fervour?

N Padmavathi, Hyderabad

Save Shabnam from the gallows

The President of India and Chief Justice of India should as a very special case review the decision of rejection of mercy-petition and death-sentence of Shabnam, the first-ever woman-convict of death-sentence in India not for sake of Shabnam but for sake of his sober and sensible 12-year- old son.

Hanging of Shabnam will be hanging of a career of a brilliant boy who performed so well despite his being in jail for initial six years after his birth in the jail as per jail-manual.

This young boy has not done any crime, and as such he certainly is entitled to see her mother living though with a life-time imprisonment. A very well educated Shabnam though certainly guilty of most heinous crime can repent in the jail for rest of her life by teaching jail-inmates.

It is time that all political parties, UP and central government should request President of India pardon of Shabnam not for herself but for sake of her loving 12-years old son.

Subhash Chandra Agrawal, Delhi

Customer care

The recent incident of United Airlines Engine failure causing debris to fall down created a big news in the US. This is the first time in United Airlines history engine failure had happened and immediately the management removed all its Boeing 777 currently in service.

Today the fastest mode of conveyance as well the highest fare is air travel. Aviation Industry should look in to the safety of the passengers despite their utmost care at times these types of technical problems arise.

I appreciate the immediate action taken by UA to induce confidence to its valued customers.

K Ragavan, Bengaluru