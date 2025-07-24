MyVoice: Views of our readers 24th July 2025

Dharmasthala episode must be exposed

This refers to the editorial ‘The Dharmasthala imbroglio shocks India’. It is good to know that the Karnataka government has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to conduct a comprehensive and impartial probe into a series of alleged crimes, including murders, sexual assaults and unnatural disappearances of women and girls spanning over two decades in and around the Dharmasthala region of Dakshina Kannada district.

The whistleblower in this regard is a former sanitation worker employed by the Dharmasthala temple administration, who told the police he was forced to burn and bury the bodies of hundreds of women, including schoolgirls, between 1998 and 2014, by the side of the riverbed - Netravati. He claimed the victims were raped and murdered before being disposed of in secrecy. It is an unfortunate irony that parents and guardians of the missing are coming out now and demanding a probe into the mysterious disappearances of people. Reportedly, no complaint was entertained by the temple trust or police officials earlier.

K V Raghuram, Wayanad

A glimmer of hope for devadasis

The proposed Karnataka Devadasi (Prevention, Prohibition, Relief & Rehabilitation) Bill marks a long overdue but progressive shift in eradicating a dehumanising tradition. Recognizing devadasi children as legitimate heirs with rights to property and facilitating paternity through DNA finally gets institutional apathy.

However, enforcement must not echo past failures wherein conviction rates remain dismal. Legal reform must encompass rehabilitation, land rights and dignity. Without empathetic implementation, the law risks becoming another symbolic gesture in a lineage of forgotten promises. Karnataka must lead not just in legislation but in justice rooted in compassion.

Dr Vijaykumar H K, Raichur-584170

Civic body should bring relief from monsoon traumas

Incessant rains inundating the streets and roads in several low-lying areas in the city during monsoon due to lack of proper storm water drains has been a cause of concern as residents bearing the brunt for years together. It is unfortunate that urban sanitation remains completely inadequate.

The government, it seems, is only interested in planning and executing work in select areas and is least bothered about the plight and anguish of people in other localities. Despite several representations highlighting the problems that winter brings along even basic problems remain unresolved. It is time the civic officials wake up and come up with permanent solutions instead of patch-up works here and there.

K R Srinivasan, Secunderabad

Centre must come clean on Dhankar’s quitting

Citizens of the country have the right to know the goings-on behind the unexpected and out of the blue resignation of Jagdeep Dhankar as the Vice-President and Chairman of Rajya Sabha.

Quite apparently, there is more to it than meets the eye. Does it have to do anything with the impeachment of Justice Yashwant Varma, from whose official residence a large amount of unaccounted cash was recovered? The government must come clean on this issue, as it involves the sanctity of Indian democracy and its functioning.

Dr George Jacob, Kochi