MyVoice: Views of our readers 25th August 2022

SC should lay down remission norms

It's good that the Supreme Court has given nod to hear petitions against the Gujarat government's premature release of convicts who were found guilty and serving life time imprisonment in Bilkin Bano rape case. The way the norms are flouted to give remission to all the eleven offenders of a heinous crime is astonishing. The apex court should lay norms for remission which cannot be violated by the authorities at their will.

Dr DVG Sankararao, Vizianagaram

A welcome decision by Venkaiah

Former Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu in a recent interview in Hyderabad clarified to questions on his BJP ties that he is not going to enter political field since he held a responsible constitutional position as a no-party person and it is not wise to embrace it again. He said he would spend the rest of his life in the midst of his friends, well-wishers and youth in all walks of life and share his knowledge and also learn from them. He also advised political leaders to stand as role models to people by keeping themselves away from character assassination. The Modi government and the BJP lost a senior most trustworthy and a gentleman of lore in optimally utilising his services to the nation.

N Ramalakshmi, Secunderabad

A dubious move by Kerala govt

Although Kerala Lok Ayuktha is a statutory institution constituted for investigating allegations of corruption and maladministration of any public servants and for speedy redressal of grievance of the public, the LDF government in order to protect present Kerala CM from possible adverse verdict in corruption case against him is cleverly moving to amend a related Act by citing that provisions in the related Act are unconstitutional and thereby Lok Ayuktha would become devoid of any real power and would stay merely as sign post. It is paradoxical that the LDF government which assumed power as crusader against corruption is seen transformed as a harbinger of corruption.

Jayashree Thampi, Thiruvananthapuram

A landmark achievement

India's cumulative Covid-19 vaccination drive surpassed the 200-crore milestone and a total of 2,00,00,15,631 doses have been administered across the country. It took the country almost nine months to reach the 100-crore mark and another nine months to touch the 200-crore vaccination mark since the start of the drive on January 16, 2021. Congratulations India on Crossing 200 crore COVID-19 vaccinations! Gratitude to our doctors, nurses, healthcare and frontline workers and all the people of India for making this grand feat possible. It was indeed a total team effort.

MR Jayanthi, Mumbai

Call to behead MLA condemnable

This refers to the arrest of T Raja Singh, BJP MLA in Telangana. The religion that one follows is sacrosanct to anyone, but there is no point in overacting about it when someone makes a comment either about the religion or the Prophet, threatening the individual or contriving plans to behead him or her. There have been several incidents by the aggrieved religion, ridiculing the Hindu religion, about which there were no complaints or condemnation by the so-called leaders of AIMIM. The Hindus did not utter any sinister comments against the Islam, which shows the maturity of the majority community in India. But, the touch-me-not attitude by the Muslim community is exceeding all legitimate levels, while the community knows for sure that they alone are not in this country, and there are others too with varied faiths for whom their faith is precious.

K V Raghuram, Wayanad

Praggu is on a roll

R Praggnanandhaa seems to be at his best when playing against World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen. After having beaten the Norwegian at the Airthings Masters early this year and the Chessable Masters in May this year, Praggu got the better of Carlsen 4-2 in the final round of Miami's FTX Crypto Cup and established his supremacy over the World Champion in an online event part of the Meltwater Champions Chess Tour. The super show notwithstanding, he finished second, taking home $37,000. Carlsen won the event with 16 points as opposed to Praggu's 15. The 17-year-old prodigy showed an extra impetus to win when he took on Carlsen. Carlsen went into the last round with a two-point lead and needed only a win or draw in the first four rapid games to become the champion.

C K Dorai Ramani Suresh, Ghaziabad