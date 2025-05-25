MyVoice: Views of our readers 25th May 2025

Scourge of terrorism hangs like sword of Damocles

The scourge of terrorism and geopolitics are the current hot topics that everyone should understand and decide the further course of action. Pakistan is a haven for most of the terrorist outfits. The country is playing into the hands of the US and some western powers by sheltering, aiding, guiding and training terrorist groups as admitted by its defence minister. Breeding terrorism has become the identity of Pakistan. Every terror group openly or indirectly promotes the benefits of the affluent, especially under the cloak of religion. For the U.S. and most western nations war and terrorism play an important role in sustaining their economy as manufacture and sale of weapons hold a strategic place in their economy. Maintaining a war-like climate and nurturing terrorism are closely related to their economy. Therefore, such countries cannot endorse India's resolve to annihilate terrorists' outfits in Pakistan. We must understand that India's diplomatic outreach is only to keep the nations informed of India's necessity to address the menace and not to count upon their support.

Containing the influence of China and Russia is the top of countries promoting a capitalist economic order. Pakistan is needed for both groups. In the name of saving Islam, Turkey is helping Pakistan instead of focusing on developments. It is wasting all its resources to promote terrorism. After having lost East Pakistan, the country is likely to lose Balochistan, which has 44 per cent land mass and 1.5 million population. Both are Muslims dominating areas. Terrorism promoted in the name of God and religion is harming Pakistan in terms of territorial loss, economic backwardness and country's ruining. It is time to wake up and correct its course before it becomes too late. Because the conditionalities imposed by IMF are sure to pave for a widespread social crisis. India should rely on its own strength. Before taking up a 'fight to finish' attack on Pakistan,New Delhi has a lot to do at home. Ensuring an overwhelming support of the people of Kashmir is crucial. Ensuring the support of all political parties and not utilising the developments for electoral gains are equally important. It should also be kept in mind that though Pak may not win a war against India it can still cause enough damages, which may have their negative impact on our economic course, which is already threatened by the ongoing tariff war.

A G Rajmohan, Arunodaya colony, Anantapur-4

Tackle Pak with an iron hand

I carefully read the article 'The scourge of terrorism and geopolitics' that was published in the columns of The Hans India. The writer very articulately speaks about the extent of support Pakistan is providing to terror activities and their scheming machinations. Terrorism exists in Pakistan because the country’s policymakers are actively promoting such perpetrators. This needs to be eliminated with an iron hand.

Kant S Deodhar, Mega Hills, Madhapur, Hyderabad

Beijing back to its dirty game

Even as China's past actions suggest little concern for a nation's sovereignty, its latest move to rename parts of Arunachal Pradesh is nothing but a crude attempt to reiterate its claim on the state which has been and will continue to remain an integral part of India. Moreover, for Beijing, when Yarking river is a strategic asset and changing the name of Arunachal Pradesh as ‘Zangnan’ to claim it as the southern part of Tibet is a vain and preposterous move that is nothing but provocation coming in the middle of India--Pakistan tensions only seem to serve as political leverage in the power play with India. This is nothing new because Beijing is adept in resorting to dirty old tricks. In fact, when China's plans are prima-facie illegal, its mistaken belief that this will bring India to the bargaining table to discuss boundary issues is nothing but a figment of imagination. Apparently, China, irresponsible and aggressive country, is well known not to honour its own agreements made with India on border issues in the past must understand that merely rechristening few places in the North-eastern state will not make any difference to its status not will it alter the ground reality. By and large, China flexing its muscles by stepping up construction activity along the Himalayan frontier and resorting to false narratives to put pressure on India while sticking to its intransigent position relating to border issues reveals its duplicity. Keeping in view China's game plan to lay claim on territories of other sovereign nations by saying it is its own, New Delhi must continue to strengthen its capability and capacity in the North-eastern region by enhancing its monitoring to safeguard peace in the border areas while thwarting the nefarious designs of Beijing.

K R Srinivasan, New Bhoiguda Secunderabad-3

Focus on prevention and early detection of thyroid disorders

Thyroid diseases are among the most prevalent endocrine disorders globally and India is no exception. Around 4.2 crores of Indians are affected by thyroid related diseases. Thyroid dysfunction is common, readily identifiable and easily treatable, but if undisguised or untreated, it can have profound adverse effects. Iodine is a crucial component in producing thyroid hormones. Over one billion people globally lead lives in iodine-deficiency. The studies indicate that one per cent of men and five per cent of women have detectable thyroid disorders.

This year’s theme:

To increase awareness about thyroid disorders and highlight the importance of early detection and proper treatment, ‘World Thyroid Day’ is being observed every May 25 since 2008. Although small, the thyroid gland regulates essential body functions like metabolism, temperature p, mood, heartbeat, and growth. Early detection, timely treatment, and consistent follow ups can help manage thyroid problems effectively.

The theme of the World Thyroid Day – 2025’ is “Prevention and Early Detection of Thyroid Disorders” - a timely reminder and timely action can make a significant difference. The aim is to encourage individuals to take common symptoms like fatigue, weight change, or neck swelling seriously and consult a doctor as early as possible.

The burden in India:

In India, more than 42 million people are estimated to have thyroid disorders. The problem is that many individuals remain unaware of their conditions. A delay in diagnosis can lead to serious complications like infertility, heart problems, and mental health issues. Regular screening, early detection, and lifestyle changes can make a huge difference in managing these disorders. The common thyroid disorder symptoms are fatigue, weight changes, mood swings, hair loss, cold sensitivity, heat sensitivity, depression, puffy face, muscle weakness, constipation, dry skin, irregular periods, and swelling in the neck.

Types and risks of thyroid disorders:

Disorders occur when the thyroid becomes underactive (hypothyroidism) or overactive (hyperthyroidism). The thyroid nodules, thyroid cancer, and goitre are also the other types of thyroid disorders.

The major risk factors responsible for thyroid disorders are iodine deficiency or excess, autoimmune diseases, family history, gender, age factor, radiation exposure, hormonal medications, pregnancy and postpartum, and smoking.

Activities like educational programs, free thyroid checkup camps, social media campaigns, sharing patient experiences, and distribution of printed material on thyroid disorders can be planned and executed on this day.

Dr Burra Madhusudhan Reddy, L.M.D. Colony, Thimmapur, Karimnagar.

Wise to have polling booths in housing societies

The Election Commission's decision to set up polling booths inside housing societies across the country is a welcome move.

It's true that inmates, especially elderly people, residing in skyscrapers, hesitate to go to polling booths to cast their votes.

This results in the polling percentage getting reduced.

The new move will help improve poll percentage. Hope this is implemented in Tamil Nadu during the next year's Assembly polls.

Take early Covid precautions

This has reference to the latest news about Covid. We are all aware that three years back, the deadly virus claimed thousands of lives across the globe.

Now that there are signs of a recurrence of Covid, the medical and health care authorities must start issuing mandatory safety precautions and guidelines across the country. Even more important is to ensure that these advisories are strictly implemented by the authorities and the people must abide by the guidelines as an effective check from its spread.

Gudipati Shanti Priya New Bowenpalli Secunderabad-11

'Yashoda AI—Your AI Sakhi’ a boon for women

The launch of 'Yashoda AI—Your AI Sakhi' is a giant leap towards empowering women with digital awareness and AI literacy. Led by the National Commission for Women, this initiative is a game-changer in promoting inclusive digital empowerment. By equipping women with essential skills in AI, cybersecurity, and digital safety, we're paving the way for a brighter future. Let's hope this initiative bears fruit and women across India become leaders in shaping the country's tech-savvy future.

Sridevi Tejaswani. K, Secunderabad

Contain the high levels of greenhouse gas

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) has reported that greenhouse gas levels have reached record highs. India is suffering from severe climate change leading to rising temperatures, unpredictable monsoons and loss of biodiversity as well environmental pollution. Renewable energy, afforestation and sustainable life are required strictly to reduce greenhouse gas. Every Indian must be made aware of the poisonous effects to greenhouse gas emissions. Climate change is not an issue in a specific region but a global challenge. We must pay heed and protect the world from unexpected situations.

Abdullah Jameel Azmi, Azamgarh (UP)

Congress exposing itself post Operation Sindoor

The recent remarks made by Congress leaders regarding Operation Sindoor have ignited significant political controversy. Although the party officially backs the military initiative, internal disagreements have emerged. Prominent leaders such as Shashi Tharoor expressed support and praised the operation's execution, while others raised concerns about aspects like the cost of drone deployment and potential international repercussions. The BJP quickly capitalised on this division, accusing Congress of echoing Pakistan’s narrative and failing to present a unified front on matters of national security.

This discord has deepened existing political polarisation, providing the BJP with a strategic opportunity to reinforce its national security credentials. The ruling party has projected itself as the sole guardian of India's defence interests, using the controversy to rally nationalist sentiment and frame Congress as weak and divided. In contrast, Congress's fragmented messaging has introduced electoral vulnerabilities, as it struggles to appeal to both nationalist constituencies and critics of aggressive military policies.

Public perception in such matters holds considerable weight, especially in the context of elections. If the BJP succeeds in presenting the operation as a decisive and patriotic act, it could further consolidate its support among voters concerned with national defence. Conversely, Congress’s ambiguous position may be seen as indecisive, potentially leading to diminished electoral confidence.

The ramifications extend beyond domestic politics into the realm of foreign policy. BJP’s assertive stance against terrorism aligns well with the strategic interests of global partners like France, the United States, and Israel, strengthening India’s image as a proactive security player.

Domestically, the controversy has revealed strains within the INDIA opposition alliance, with parties like TMC and AAP potentially distancing themselves from Congress to safeguard their own nationalist appeal. This disunity plays into BJP’s hands, allowing it to undermine the opposition’s coherence and present itself as the only party with a clear and consistent defence policy. For Congress, the challenge lies in reconciling internal differences while preserving alliances critical to mounting an effective challenge in upcoming elections.

Looking ahead to the 2029 Lok Sabha elections, Operation Sindoor could become a defining issue in shaping the national political narrative.

BJP appears poised to benefit if it sustains its portrayal of the operation as a landmark in India's security doctrine. In contrast, unless Congress coalesces around a unified and persuasive position, it risks appearing divided and reactive. This episode underscores how military actions and the discourse surrounding them can significantly influence political legitimacy, voter sentiment, and leadership credibility in the years to come.

Amarjeet Kumar, Hazaribagh

Operation Sindoor was a smart move

Apropos your edit page Bold Talk (May 24), I am afraid that there should be no controversy whatsoever about operation Sindoor as it has been internationally acclaimed. The Congress party and its allies are at the receiving end having invited the wrath of the people with their remarks on Operation Sindoor. This war was the right step at the right time because the most heinous terrorists, born, fostered, abetted and strategically targetted against India from the soul of Pakistan kept on striking our soil at different places. The recent barbaric act in Pahalghan deserved a befitting reply. The Chief of the Army Staff of Pakistan, Munir, who has since been elevated as field marshal, is opposed to Hindus. Hence, terrorists specifically kill Hindus. Your columnist referred to the Indo- Pak war in 1971 to release Bangladesh and aptly mentioned that Sam Manekshaw differed with the then PM Indira Gandhi about the correct time to strike, which she understood and agreed. We won. Similarly, Modi had elaborate consultations with the heads of forces and others concerned and gave a free hand to the forces and they did a fantastic job. Modi has done well also in sending all-party delegations all over the world to impress upon the world leaders the threat that India has been facing from Pakistan and the need for undertaking Operation Sindoor.

Dr T Ramadas, Visakhapatnam