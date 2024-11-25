MyVoice: Views of our readers 25th November 2024

Maha win for good governance

The Congress couldn’t have imagined a drubbing like the one it got in Maharashtra, where MVA managed only 46 seats. Coming just six months after BJP’s LS reverses in Maharashtra, the party will interpret its best-ever tally in the state as a revalidation of PM Modi’s brand of politics. His authority, following a win in Haryana and sweep in Maharashtra, is now all but restored after the knock it took following LS results. In his post-victory speech, Modi made it plain he would focus as much on ‘development’ as on Hindutva themes and the ‘virasat’ (heritage) platform.

N Sadhasiva Reddy, Bengaluru

News reveal that Maha CM candidate may be former CM and present Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis and Hemant Soren’s name is already announced before elections as CM for Jharkhand. The present CM of Maharashtra, Eknath Shinde, is likely to be inducted into Union Cabinet. This is third consecutive win by BJP in Maharashtra.

Dr N S R Murthy, Secunderabad

It was indeed brand Modi in the landslide win. Good governance of Eknath Shinde helped the saffron party to cause a near miracle in the one-sided contest. The results of the Maharashtra Assembly polls show that the State supports women voters and that was the reason for the landmark win. The opposition’s efforts to propagate a fake narrative, and polarise voters based on religion was foiled by the masses.

C K Subramaniam, Mumbai

The divisive politics played out by the MVA to mislead the voters has fallen flat on the face in which all parties including NCP, UBT and Congress came cropper. The power of women voters who demonstrated their strength was clearly visible in the elections; above all, the unity factor that was advocated time and again by the BJP leaders for all sub-castes of the Hindu community to be together showed its resounding effect in the Maharashtra elections.

K R Parvathy, Mysuru

Remember the Constitution Day?

“IN OUR CONSTITUENT ASSEMBLY this twenty sixth day of November, 1949, do hereby adopt, enact and give to ourselves this constitution”. This is the last powerful declaration in the Preamble. The Constitution was brought into force from 26-01-1950 which is known as Republic Day. In a bid to promote constitutional values among citizens, the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment announced on 19-11-2015 to celebrate 26 November every year as Constitution Day. This observance serves as a reminder of the democratic principles that guide the nation. Initially, in first few years the day was celebrated in letter and spirit and later conveniently ignored like that of playing national anthem Janagana in cinema halls.

N Padmavathi, Hyderabad

Help the hapless denizens of Delhi

The alarming situation of air pollution prompts me to suggest to the govrnment to help those who are suffering from respiratory diseases with free medical treatment or refund thecost of medical treatments. It is wondering the the governments continue to fail to resolve the air pollution issue, though it is a regular feature every year during October to December or beyond in Delhi NCR. There are several occasions when our governments came to the rescue of citizens living in different countries when there was threat to their safety. The Delhi situation is no different from them.

Kantamsetti LakshmanRao, Visakhapatnam

Manipur yet to blip on Modi radar

My chest swelled with pride to read that PM Modi has met with 31 world leaders during his three-nation tour recently. It appears that there is hardly a political leader of consequence or the head of an international organization with whom Modi has not held parleys. His diplomatic blitzkrieg, if it can be called that, has made India a nation to reckon with. Modi has, it seems, made the world his oyster. However, his international omnipresence gets annulled by his conspicuous absence from Manipur, a state that has witnessed violence and mayhem of the partition times. When, if ever, will Modi think of dousing the Manipur fire that has engulfed so many innocent lives, both Kuki and Meitei, and destroyed many a home and hearth?

Avinash Godboley, Dewas, MP