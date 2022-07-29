MyVoice: Views of our readers 29th July 2022

Freedom is to be cherished

When one talks of spirit of nationalism, the song of late Gurajada Apparao comes to mind spontaneously "Deshamunu Preminchumanna-Deshamante Matti Kodoi-Deshamante Manushuloi" this glorious patriotic song has the essential gamut of nationalism that is sadly lacking in society. Our country is celebrating 75th year of Independence that should have meaningfully percolated into all sections of people, irrespective of religious difference already.

The initiative by the Government to celebrate Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav is very much in this direction, recalling our great leaders and freedom fighters who fought for the freedom of India, in variety of ways, succeeding at last in achieving it - unmindful of sacrifices by way their career, wealth and family for the sake of the country. The present generation is enjoying this unique fruit of freedom and extraordinary advantage that our ancestors could not even dream of before.

S Lakshmi, Hyderabad

Nationalism is dead today

This refers to "The spirit of nationalism is missing, sadly" (THI, 28 Jul). This editorial is really a thought-provoking text to be taken into serious consideration before the nation is going to celebrate its 75th Independence Day which is just a couple of days away.

Once, politics meant for the service of people and the persons who wanted to render their services to the needy only joined that spectrum and did their best whatever they could for the wellbeing of people. Even then, people were also very different. They used to support the ones who were unselfish and who sacrificed their lives for the noble cause.

Now, the so called politicians who enter/entered politics, they enter it with a mere purpose of making money, guarding their properties and to enjoy power. So, the sole concept of these days' politicians is either to make money or to guard the money that they have minted through various means. This being the fact, there is no point in expecting nationalism and patriotism from such politicians, at the helm of affairs.

Dr Venkat Avula, Hyderabad

Identify the actual freebies

The Supreme Court has rightly expressed its concern to Centre over promising and distributing freebies in elections by various political parties. The other day Prime Minister had made known his opposition to Revdi (freebies) culture. No party, including the ruling parties is averse to promising moon to voters before elections. The culture should be discouraged for the wellbeing of democracy. But who will bell the cat? And who will and how can decide whether one promise is an inducement or an act of succour?

The schemes like DBT, and pensions are not alms but part of social security. The spending on making health and education accessible and affordable to populace is nothing but investment for future. In the times where half of population in India has only six per cent share in national wealth, and poverty is rampant, the schemes for upliftment of their living standards cannot be construed as freebies. The actual freebies are those being bestowed to rich by banks and authorities in the form of loan waivers and tax cuts from public exchequer.

Dr D V G Sankararao, Nellimarla

Dark phase for democracy

Actor politician Mithun Chakraborty suddenly became very active in West Bengal politics and claiming that 38 MLAs are in touch with the BJP are of bad taste and mockery of democracy. Why don't these leaders feel ashamed for their comments? It is clear cut by Mithundas comments that BJP is planning Operation Lotus in Bengal to try and upend the government elected by people. It seems these leaders have no respect for people's mandate. BJP was rejected by people through elections and still they want to be in power in West Bengal.

Rather than focusing on combating inflation and other major problems , it seems the only activity of govt is horse trading and topple governments. The leaders of BJP are publicly commenting that after West Bengal, they will topple the governments of Telangana and Jharkhand.If in this way the elected governments are toppled with money power and creating fear of ED and other investigative agencies then what is the use of elections? It seem dark days are ahead for democracy.

Zeeshaan, Kazipet

SC verdict unambiguous

The Supreme Court's clarification has once and for all cleared the air, about powers vested in the Enforcement Directorate, which is questioned by people involved in cases of money laundering and other economic offences.

This must have surely come as jolt to politicians like Mehbooba Mufti, Karti Chidambaram and others who have been constantly questioning the ED's motive for arbitrary raids, and confiscation of ill-gotten properties of individuals involved in various financial irregularities and misappropriation cases.

This should surely instill some sense of fear, and need to obey the rule of law in these individuals.

K R Parvathy, Mysuru