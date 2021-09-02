MyVoice: Views of our readers 2nd September 2021

Teachers' role unenviable as schools begin to reopen

This is with reference to the excellent article 'Guruji, bring their SMILE back...' dated 1/9/2021, which is very apt. It's good that many States have started reopening of the schools after a prolonged gap. Eighteen months of not having schooling is a major setback for any child student in the process of his learning. The gap has burdened him socially and emotionally apart from taking toll physically. He is away from friends and learning activities all these days. As it's said rightly in the article that the teachers have an unenviable role to play. In addition to the advice given there that Smile, Manners, Innovation, Language and Engagement (SMILE) to be brought effectively into picture, I would like to add Safety also to it, making it smiles.

Dr DVG Sankararao, Vizianagaram

Dr Ramu Suravajjula's humble prayers to teachers to reorient classroom teaching in such a way to enable the child to develop interest in studies and realise his/her potential is informative and timely even as schools are preparing itself to reopen after a long hiatus. As teacher is the architect of the nation who can easily influence and inspire the pupils under his care and tutelage, the priority on cultivating, nurturing with all the values is important to bring the pupils back to the original ways of classroom teaching. This is not an easy task as students were forced to stay indoors for nearly 17 months with no physical contact with fellow students. Online learning cannot be a substitute to classroom teaching. The five requisites listed out by the writer to aid teachers is worthy as it is bound to help students develop reasoning faculty and also aid emotional bonding between students and faculty and between students and students.

K R Srinivasan, Secunderabad

Nationalisation gets a decent burial

The coinage of the word 'Monetisation' by the Modi government is nothing but an euphemism for undoing the process of nationalisation, or in other words, de-nationalisation. The long cherished goal of socialism, first included as a part in the Directive Principles, following a resolution by the Indian National Congress at its Avadi session in 1955, in the infant years of Indian Republic and later incorporated through the 42nd Amendment to the Constitution in 1976, to strive towards the establishment of a sovereign, socialist, secular democratic republic, is given a decent burial. A stage has come when the Indian electorate are getting bewildered, feeling repentant for having handed a majority mandate to the present dispensation at the Centre.

Seshagiri Row Karry, Hyderabad

The use of the word 'monetisation ' by the Narendra Modi government is nothing but a circumlocution for undoing the process of nationalisation. The idealistic goals like socialism, sovereignty, secularism and fraternity are at threat. The Indian electorate must think about a strong opposition before using their adult franchise for the smooth functioning of the system as our leaders expected. Article 51 A (F) of our constitution says: "It shall be the duty of every citizen of India to value and preserve the rich heritage of our composite culture."

T Santhosh Kumar, Yellandu

Need to put pressure on Taliban to shun terrorism



Indicating a softening of its stance on the Taliban, India held talks with the Taliban in Doha, even though it is too early to say that it could be a first step towards recognising the new regime. New Delhi needs an assurance that the Taliban, a Sunni radical jihadist group, will not allow the Pakistani military and ISI and organizations like JeM, LeT, and IS-K to use Afghanistan against India's interests. On its part, the Indian government should treat religious minorities as equal citizens and become receptive to the legitimate political aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir to wield moral authority.

G David Milton, Maruthancode

Let safety in schools be given topmost priority



Expert opinions are not convincing but confusing on spiking of third variant in September. One team terms the upcoming new wave is more dangerous and another group opines that it may not be so serious. Parents moved the court to restrict the government decision to restart schools from September 1 as pandemic protocols cannot be followed in toto in mass gatherings by students and schools. The maxim that prevention is better than cure appears to be relegated to back seat.

Dr NSR Murthy, Secunderabad

Taliban just got more formidable

US forces that withdrew from Afghanistan have left behind a huge armamentarium of war material worth millions of dollars. It is very much possible that the Taliban could operate the in tandem with other terror outfits like the IS. Moreover, these weapons could find their way to rogue nations like Pakistan. These sophisticated weapons falling into the hands of indoctrinated zealots who won't think twice to resort to violence will render South Asia volatile and extremely dangerous.

Dr George Jacob, Kochi.

Glamour upstages patriotism

The newly inaugurated Jallianwala Bagh memorial resulted in a complete distortion of the historical place. Now, it seems like a mere garden not bearing any traces of the past. The pain and anguish one could feel from the ambience will no longer be sensed when visiting the site. Every single trace of the gruesome event has been erased. It is disappointing to see glamour taking the place of the past that contributed to where we are today as a country.

Srihari Rishabh, Hyderabad