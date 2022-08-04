MyVoice: Views of our readers 4th August 2022

States must join Tiranga celebrations

The central government is rightly conducting 'Azadi ka Amrut Mahostav' celebrations for several days with so many participants in different fields of fine arts, literature etc., expressing their gratitude to several freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives to achieve freedom for the country. It is very shameful that a few state governments have not bothered to join in these national celebrations by calling it a 'BJP promotional scheme' which is very absurd. TS CM KCR should set an example in following national courtesies and should advise all his colleagues, politicians and government department heads etc., to hoist national 'tiranga flags' on all the office- residential buildings from August 13 to 15 without fail.

Katuru Durga Prasad Rao, Hyderabad

Improve quality of engg education

A majority of engineering colleges in our country are owned by politicians, celebrities, businessmen, etc. These colleges are only in operation to make money and do not offer their students a quality engineering education. As a result of this, engineering graduate remains unemployed. All engineering colleges in our nation are connected with technological varsities and accredited by the AICTE. For any college of engineering the Center of Excellence (CoE) promotes collaboration between business and academia. CoE offers guidance, research, support, training for trainers, and skill development for students in a particular industry. It must be mooted at every engineering college to address the skill demand-supply gap, maintain a steady flow of skilled Engineers, and spread best practices.

Vijaykumar H K, Raichur

Do not create panic over Monkeypox

Just 8 Monkeypox cases out of 1.3 billion! How to describe MMPP (Medics, Media Politicians and Pharmaceuticals) wasting their and other's time for something not worth a mention? Their obsession with every such new disease results in spreading fear and making more people fall sick. With the disease spreading only through close and deep contacts, the government has taken up steps to create awareness about common symptoms, reporting of suspected cases and prevention from the disease. Let us not make mountain out of molehill in making Monkeypox a dreaded disease.

Gundu K Maniam, Trichy

Another geopolitical war on the cards

The official visit of US House speaker Nanci Pelosi to Taiwan despite China's serious objections is uncalled for. Taiwan is being considered a part of China and a majority of world countries, except a dozen, have not changed their one China policy. The USA now has ruffled the feathers of China provoking the latter to resort to some retaliatory steps. The world has already been in the midst of economic crisis, thanks to pandemic and Russia Ukraine conflict. Now the tensions between USA and China would prove costly for the reeling world. That the well being of world is at the mercy of two or three world powers is the real tragedy for all. The recklessness of USA in observing diplomatic niceties at an inopportune time is condemnable.

Dr DVG Sankararao, Vizianagaram

If China helps any country it would be a security threat. But when America and its powerful financial institutions such as IMF and World Bank lend money to some countries it would be called Aid. How many times US warships had entered several sea borders of other countries illegally? At that time no such hue and cry of a security threat was raised. Despite the bonhomie between successive Indian union governments and the Sri Lankan government in committing atrocities against Tamils in Sri Lanka, it is clear that the Sri Lankans are loyal to the Chinese and their money. While warning the US 'against playing with fire policy' on Taiwan, the Chinese are busy with 'fuel the fire' policy on Indo-Sri Lanka. The world is in a confused state of mind with near war threats all the time.

C K Subramaniam, Mumbai

Promote breastfeeding

Every year in August, the first seven days of the month are designated as World Breastfeeding Week, which aims to raise public awareness of the benefits of breastfeeding for a baby's health and wellbeing. One of the best ways to ensure a child's health and survival is to breastfeed them. Breastfeeding offers numerous recognized health benefits for both the mother and the baby. But it is still a controversial subject in many countries, which highlights the need for additional support for parents who wish to raise and feed their children in accordance with their local traditions. It is essential to emphasise the importance of community awareness and education on exclusive breastfeeding and related issues.

Dr Krishna Kumar Vepakomma, Hyderabad