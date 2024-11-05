MyVoice: Views of our readers 5th November 2024

Why did IAF ink pact with Uber?

The concerns expressed by the experts over MoU signed by the IAF and Uber on safe, convenient and “reliable” transportation services for IAF personnel, veterans and families, should be taken seriously and as demanded the same should be reconsidered. Uber is a US-based cab operator company and this background is more than sufficient to be more concerned on potential data exposure, location tracking risks and sharing and access of sensitive information by third party apps. As rightly pointed out by a retired Lt.Gen., all IAF personnel utilising the service are practically geo-tagged and that makes it easy to live-track them! I am at a loss to understand as to why IAF entered into a contract with Uber.

Govardhana Myneedu, Vijayawada

Fertiliser policies need makeover

The recent DAP dilemma indicates that fertiliser price and subsidies regulations need to be changed quickly. Why does the government keep applying price limits that hinder development and supply? Shouldn’t businesses be allowed to offer goods that increase nutrient utilisation rather than only fertilisers? A change to a flat per-acre subsidy may help farmers more and encourage competition, which would increase agricultural output in the long run. What measures will be executed to ensure a fertiliser plan that is more efficient and feasible?

Anshu Bharti, Begusarai, Bihar

Worst show put up by Team India

Never ever in my life have I seen such a poor play displayed by Indian star batters in the concluded series against Newzealand. Cricket Board should rethink whether old veterans can continue or need to be replaced honourably. Captain Rohit Sharma’s accepting full responsibility for series whitewash does not shower any sympathy on him. We should not call any batsman in full form if he makes tons in one innings as he may go out with a duck in another consecutive innings. Indian bowlers did their best.

Dr N S R Murthy, Secunderabad

It was yet another disappointing performance by the Indians against New Zealand in the Mumbai Test. The Indians barring Rishabh Pant displayed poor batting abilities against spin in pursuit of 147 set by New Zealand. Against the backdrop of the dismal performance against the Kiwis, the Indian team is embarking on a tougher tour Down Under. The selectors and team management should take the right calls while picking the team in future.

S Sankaranarayanan, Chennai

Many reasons why Delhi chokes

This refers to “First smog event of season chokes National Capital” (Nov, 4). Delhi has more number of vehicles than the numbers in Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai and Bengaluru put together which contribute heavily to poor air quality, that too 24x7. Emissions from factories, coal based power plants, large scale construction activities and dust settled on roads have major share in polluting city round the year. Cooler temperatures and low wind speeds trap pollutants close to the ground, worsening the smog. Smoke from crop residue burning in the neighbouring states travels to Delhi adding to the smog woes. Bursting of firecrackers during Diwali, significantly pollute, but for few days only. Pollutants responsible for smog are: particulate matter of sizes 10 and 2.5 microns (PM10 & PM2.5), nitrogen oxides (NOx), Sulfur dioxide, carbon monoxide, volatile organic compounds, ground level ozone and Ammonia. But people are concerned only about high levels of PM2.5 and pollution due to bursting of firecrackers and crop residue which occur for short duration, not bothering about other pollutants produced all through the year, that are more responsible for smog.

Dr O Prasada Rao, Hyderabad

What is needed to address the Delhi smog crisis is as follows: i) install liquid trees (boxes with water and algae, that absorb CO2 and release Oxygen), ii) ban burning of stubble practically by state government trucks transporting it to ethanol industries (for a price), iii) implement artificial rains via cloud seeding (with silver nitrate vapors), iv) set up (underground) subways near every cross road for one direction travel, to avoid traffic lights, V) grow more (surface and under) water plants (in Yamuna river and water bodies ... (to absorb pollution, without needing land space).

Sreelekha PS, Secunderabad