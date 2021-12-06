MyVoice: Views of our readers 6th December 2021

Demise of a great statesman

Mohan Kanda's write-up brought out many good qualities of late Rosaiah as a great statesman. Another virtue of Rosaiah was that he never flaunted his post or position and till the end he was untouched by power and pelf. Spotless white dress and disarming smile besides his huge physique made Rosaiah easily identifiable even in a crowd. He was a staunch Congresses man and while other leaders were habitually busy lobbying for one thing or the other, Rosaiah was never after posts and positions. Most of his debates in the Assembly were full of authentic information, often studded with the gems of his witticisms and satire.

M Somasekhar Prasad, Hyderabad

II

It was interesting to read the Mad/Angle article 'Rosaiah - A Rare Politician' (5th December) by Ramu Sarma. I got to know more about the evergreen Finance Minister who presented the budget 16 times to the Congress government in the United AP. A rare leader who never shied away from taking charge as the CM at a time when YSR died in an air crash, knowing fully well that he would not get the support from his own partymen in the State. When things went out of control, he had no qualms in vacating the post for Kiran Kumar Reddy. Captain Amrinder Singh, 79, who left the Congress because he was made to give space for youngsters should learn from him. Though, I have not read much about him, all I know he was a person par excellence when it comes to facts and figures of the finance portfolio handled by him. Sadly, quite often voters like only those who make loud noises and want him to be either CM or even PM and not someone who has wisdom and knowledge.

N Nagarajan, Hyderabad

III

K Rosiah, the former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh (combined), former Governor of Tamil Nadu, who is no more, is a rare genre of politicians from the Telugu-speaking States, with a unique personality in politics, government and society. He was non-controversial and never allowed his family members and sons to interfere in his political life as well as in his governance unlike in these days. He never lost balance of tongue in assembly sessions, press meets or public meetings. He was most dignified behaviour in words and deeds. He was brilliant orator with good background of any subject he speaks. Though Rosaiah is no more physically, every politician and leader irrespective of political party should take his political life and art of governance and personality as a message from him and follow it to be true people's representatives.

Jayaprakash Reddy, Nalgonda

IV

Konijeti Rosaiah was known for his commitment to ethics, honesty, values in public life. He came to be known as an encyclopaedia of finance. He had a record of presenting budget for 15 times for the combined Andhra Pradesh, of which he presented the budget 7 times consecutively. He was a leader who grew from student union leader to Governor. An era ended with his death.

He had rare record of having worked under many Chief Ministers of United Andhra Pradesh including Marri Channa Reddy and YS Rajasekhara Reddy holding various portfolios. His straight forwardess and non-controversial nature earned him many enemies and friends as well. His oratory skills were such that it was said the then Chief Minister NTR abolished the Legislative Council just to escape his onslaught on the government.

Pratapa Reddy Yaramala, Tiruvuru

Greatest boon to Telugu filmdom

The greatest boon to Telugu film industry blessed by the God in the form of lending a voice in the shape of songs is Ghantasala whose centenary birth celebration was conducted at Ravindra Bharathi in Hyderabad on December 4. He was initially found not suitable for singing as his tone emanates metallic sound.

It was Peketi Sivaram, an actor, who arranged a gramophone record song that was praised by the then musicians. Thereafter, his singing journey in films was unstoppable till he breathed his last in the middle age of 52. It is not an exaggeration to write with pride in golden book of records that there was none before and after that Telugu cinema industry had such an incredible stentorian, sweet, melodious, melancholic singer.

N Ramalakshmi, Secunderabad