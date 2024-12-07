MyVoice: Views of our readers 7th December 2024

Recall supreme sacrifices of armed forces

The Armed Forces Flag Day is an annual event organised on 07 December in India to honour the brave uniform soldiers, veterans, and paying homage to martyrs of the Indian Armed Forces. It is a day of gratitude, respect, and support for the armed forces personnel who selflessly protecting the nation round the corner. Initiated in 1949, it is celebrated nationwide with activities that foster a sense of unity, patriotism and gratitude towards soldiers by collecting contributions by selling small flags, stickers, and tokens.

It will also bridge the gap between civilian population and defence forces, who work tirelessly to keep the nation secure and prosperous. Flag Day brings to the forefront our commitment of looking after our war disabled soldiers, brave women and families of martyrs who have sacrificed their lives for the country. War is not just a shower of bullets and bombs from both sides but also a shower of blood and bones on both sides. Let’s salute those soldiers because of whom Indian population are breathing fresh air and peaceful living.

Capt Dr Burra Madhusudan Reddy, Karimnagar

What does explain our mediocrity?

Apropos ‘Are we a nation of under achievers’. The obsession with the past is nothing but an attempt to bask in the reflected glory of our ancestors who made huge contribution in all fields. Is there a single achievement of which we can be proud of in the last few centuries? A bronze medal in the Olympics can have us screaming from the rooftops.

This only goes to show our lack of glory in the sports disciplines. Maybe we have had a few artistes and painters of note, but in the madness of religion have persecuted them. In the olden days, kings would patronise painters and sculptors so they could concentrate on their art without bothering too much about their daily needs. This is no longer the case. While the world of science is exploding with new ideas and theories, our attitude is “we have everything we need in our ancient texts.” Indians who live in the West perform better. Is there something in the air which produces nothing but mediocrity mostly?

Anthony Henriques, Mumbai

***

‘Are we under achievers?’ No, not at all. There are excellent educational institutions across our country. The meritorious students have been proving their excellence. Unfortunately our country has the highest number of illiterates. Many educated youth are yet to enter their career path. All their parents irrespective of their earnings provide consistent support for the best possible education.

Our Prime Minister often focusses on ‘VIKSIT BHARAT @ 2047’. I request his kindness to rename it as ‘ VIKSIT BHARAT FROM 2024’. He and all Chief Ministers are requested to fill up all pending vacancies. Similarly there are several pending projects. Completing them will create many jobs.

G Murali Mohan Rao, Secunderabad

***

The article raises a crucial question that warrants introspection and discussion among citizens, policymakers, and educators. It rightly points out that despite having a large pool of talented individuals, we often fail to translate this talent into tangible achievements. One of the primary reasons for this underachievement is our education system, which often focuses on rote learning rather than encouraging critical thinking and innovation.

Moreover, lack of adequate infrastructure, resources, and opportunities in many parts of the country hinders the growth and development of our youth. However, it’s not all doom and gloom. To unlock our true potential, we need to work collectively to address the systemic issues that hold us back. This includes reforming our education system, investing in infrastructure and resources, and creating opportunities for our youth to grow and develop.

Raju Kolluru, Kakinada

India’s stature soars in space sector

ISRO successfully launched ESA’s Proba-3 mission from Sriharikota, marking a major collaboration. The two-satellite system will study the Sun’s corona from a highly elliptical orbit, enabling advanced solar observation and crucial space weather research. Notably this is the first time ESA (European Space Agency) has partnered with ISRO for a satellite launch in 23 years after launch of Proba1in 2001. India’s contribution to this ambitious project underscores its rising stature as a global leader in space exploration.

The joint efforts between ESA and ISRO not only promise to unlock new discoveries about the sun but also reinforce the importance of global partnerships in pushing the boundaries of human knowledge. The Proba 3 is a technological marvel. Its successful launch highlights India’s growing reputation as a reliable partner for cutting edge Space mission.

P Victor Selvaraj, Tirunelveli