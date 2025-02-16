Veer round to pressing, not polarising, issues

The different narratives stated in the bold talk "FROM TEST MATCH TO T20: HOW POLITICS LOST DEPTH" (15-02-2025) deals deftly with the ongoing political scenario being displayed by different parties. Comparison with types of cricket matches is quite interesting. But politics is not a cricket match. It is at present exclusively mixed unmatched ideologies and unhealthy, unwanted and unwarranted criticism. This kind of trend was not seen in earlier decades. Whatever BJP (in fact Modi, the PM) says anything political or apolitical, it is constructed as a truculent one by the opposition and opposition's is considered as slanderous. This kind of kinks hinders the democratic system.

Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, her daughter or any stalwart in Congress did not make any effort to have a holy dip in the confluence of three rivers at Prayagraj. They have, earlier, not attended the consecration ceremony at Ayodhya. Rahul says he wears holy yagnopaveetam and claims himself a Brahmin. How could he keep quite when filthy words are being used on Hindu scripts Sanatana Dharma and Manusmriti? Following ethics and morals, adopting give and take respect policy, intention to work for the good of the society are the basic principles of politics. First understand the broader definition of this word, failing which even God cannot save this country.

– Dr N S R Murthy, Secunderabad

***

There is too much of religion and a lack of spirituality in India. The popularity of the BJP and PM Modi is due in no small measure due to their flaunting of the Hindutva card. Religion is a matter or personal belief and whether the politicians take their holy dip at Kumbh should not really matter. The Congress and its allies may be guilty as Hindus but why should it matter in the political arena? The BJP leadership has made some unpleasant remarks against those who have not visited the Ram too. Sadly, the writer fails to mention that.

– Anthony Henriques, Mumbai

***

The Vedas date back to 7500 BC, and neither Prime Minister Modi, who positions himself as its protector, nor Rahul Gandhi, who is claimed to reject it, are necessary to validate its existence. Udhayanidhi Stalin’s comments hold little weight, but the BJP has found them useful for political mileage. While the author has every right to call out the opposition’s misinterpretation of Sanatana Dharma, the ruling party must also refrain from exploiting it for vote-bank politics—whether through events like the Maha Kumbh (previously the Ram Temple) or Waqf Board issues in the name of faith. A true believer, including Modi, should not condone the disrespect of deceased figures, yet leaders from Gandhi to Nehru face constant abuse. Sanatana Dharma does not endorse such actions—at least for a layperson like me, it is a firm no. Instead of using Sanatana Dharma as a political tool, leaders should focus on their karma—serving the nation

– N Nagarajan, Hyderabad

***

No problem if we adhere to the tradition as long as they don't hurt others. Whether it is Prayagraj Mahakumbh or Mysore Mahakumbh, it is nothing but reverential observation of tradition and the numbers are only a show of strength and it should not again drive a wedge between places or North and South. Set aside Rahul who is not groomed to vie with Modi, but for heaven's sake never draw a parallel between Nehru and Modi since Nehru was pragmatic and progressive and never carried the stigma of carnage whatsoever to the extent the then Prime Minister of the same party preached Modi when he was the CM to follow Raj Dharma. Nehru never groomed Indira to be the PM. No problem if the Hindutva is practised in rituals but if India is made a religious bound country like Pakistan, let us not forget History that there is no progress except terrorism. We are safe with secularism, and we’ve got to discern between the secular and the sectarian clan and march ahead accordingly rather than being carried away by religious sentiments.

– Dr T Ramadas,Visakhapatnam

***

There is no better profession than politics to serve society. That this subsequently turned Utopian is evidenced by emergence of quotes like ‘politics is the last resort of scoundrels.’ Deterioration of politics in politicians’ hands is a global phenomenon, evidenced by deadly and wasteful wars, and economic arm-twisting. Selfishness, blatant disregard for citizens’ wellbeing, and shedding crocodile tears, point to similar deterioration of national politics as well. Practically every political party has reduced Parliament into a marketplace, where any iota of decorum and etiquette has ceased to exist. Lies, canard, and divisive narratives have shadowed the dream of founding India’s founding fathers. Politics in the country has undergone the transformation cricket as a game has undergone recently, from the format of test cricket, in which disciple, application, dedication and focus are evident to the T20 format in which blitzkrieg, one-upmanship and showmanship reign supreme.

– Dr George Jacob, Kochi

***

V Ramu Sarma in his "Bold Talk" has correctly emphasized that once upon a time political debates were meaningful despite clash of ideas because leaders of all parties were both sensible and sensitive during discussions on issues as a result, it made the government to take note of the finer points for implementation. In comparison, the present-day politics has devolved into a circus act with opposition leaders screaming and aggravating societal discord during debates driven less by facts and more of envy and power plays. If there is one thing, Rahul Gandhi has perfected the art of deception by delivering statements with misplaced confidence. Even though his brand of deception is more audacious, he claims to fight for the downtrodden but acts the opposite. Congress and DMK leaders at the drop of the hat are attacking Sanatana Dharma by making inflammatory statements –truly a betrayal of secular legacy and credentials. It is high time Congress and its alliance leaders first learn to respect Hinduism and then take pride in it before voters reject them for resorting to mud-slinging and sarcasm by turning debates and discussions into a battleground for personal vendettas.

– K R Srinivasan, Secunderabad

***

Attack on Sanatana Dharma or dividing the Hindu society will not pay rich dividends for the opposition. Even minority appeasement is on the decline. The opposition tactics is rather counter-productive. Continuous failure in the elections by the Congress and its allies tells it all. On the other hand, the BJP is out to consolidate the Hindu votes. Aattack on Sanatana dharma, minority appeasement, dividing people along caste lines will not work in today’s political scenario. The Congress and its allies should function as responsible opposition in addressing people's problems than indulge in hate speech. It is disadvantage opposition but advantage to the BJP.

– Sravana Ramachandran, Chennai

***

Whatever it is, it is not possible for many to read in detail the Constitution, the Sanatana Dharma, the Bhagavadgita, the Bible, the Quran, the Guru Granth Sahib etc. But they find it comfortable to hold the book while saying firmly something like the Congress leaders. Whatever it is, all the religious books conclude the same by mentioning that charity, straight forwardness, Ahimsa, justice in time and truthfulness are the needs for the living beings. All the legally and constitutionally elected political leaders, whether from ruling or opposition need to meet friendly in solving the people-related issues. Rahul Gandhi needs to work for the solution of the people’s issues as he, too, is legally and constitutionally elected by the people and for the people as the Leader of Opposition. In politics, time rolls easily, so his approach towards the solution of the problems solving will be appreciated and admired by the people and they, as judges, can easily elect Rahul Gandhi in future!

– G Murali Mohan Rao, Secunderabad

***

The write up sums up the growing tendency of intolerance and frustration on part of some national and regional parties that are in the opposition failing to honour people’s mandate, and are always at loggerheads with the Centre, thus dismally failing and forgetting to be inclusive in true style and spirit of democratic tradition for which they have been elected by the people. Sadly, Congress-led governments in Karnataka and Telangana are practising the tradition though Chief Minister Revanth Reddy initially showed some creative leadership traits and has now fallen into the same rut as Rahul Gandhi. The Deputy Chief of Karnataka D K Shivakumar who visited the Mahakumbh and had a holy dip in the holy Sangam was appreciative of arrangements at the Kumbh Mela. But, the sad and unfortunate reality with the Congress is to berate Hinduism at the cost of minorities to alienate the majority community which is now learning to consolidate meaningfully, not to be the vote bank of these ‘pseudo secular’ political parties like Congress, DMK and TMC. Time to show mirror to these parties the consequence of their misguided and appeasement policy that is not in the national interest. As a result the credibility of Congress is at dismal level as the Muslim community frankly announced in the Delhi assembly elections their preference for BJP, bypassing AAP and Congress in order to give a stable administration in Delhi NCR. Therefore, the fault doesn’t lie either with a test match or a T20, but on the attitude and mentality of players, in winning the match following the rules of the game that is equally relevant to the political group of the country.

– S Lakshmi, Hyderabad