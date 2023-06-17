Live
- Couple dies and children injured after lorry hits bike in Uravakonda
- Facebook and Instagram back after an outage- report
- Fresh law graduates to pay only Rs 750 as enrollment fee to BKC, rules Kerala HC
- Karnataka government to distribute Rs 25L each to victims of revenge killings
- 1 dead, 174 detained after violent protest in Gujarat over anti-encroachment drive
- Bhangar clashes: Video of goon confessing to being hired by Trinamool MLA goes viral
- Cops to rid Dakshina Kannada of vigilantism?
- Mopidevi Venkatramana assured govt. support to Kin of Amarnath killed in Bapatla
- Case against AAP leader Satyendar Jain: HC seeks ED stand on bail plea by two accused
- Minister promises immediate action on the coast
Procure maize at MSP to prevent distress sales by farmers: Sukhbir
Chandigarh: Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Friday demanded that the Punjab government procure maize at the minimum support...
Chandigarh: Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Friday demanded that the Punjab government procure maize at the minimum support price of Rs 2,090 per quintal to ensure that farmers do not resort to distress sales. In a statement issued here, Badal accused the government of running away from its responsibility. Due to this, the farmers are being forced to sell their produce at Rs 500 to Rs 600 per quintal to private traders, he claimed.
Demanding immediate procurement of the entire maize crop at MSP, the SAD president said, “Failing to do so will deal a severe blow to the (crop) diversification attempts of the Punjab government”. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had announced with much fanfare that maize, sunflower and pulses would be procured at MSP due to which farmers had increased the acreage under these crops, Badal said.
“Now, when the time has come to procure the produce, the AAP government has run away from its responsibility,” he charged. Besides procuring maize at MSP, he said, the government should compensate the farmers for the losses suffered by them due to selling their crops to private traders. “The government should release this compensation immediately,” he added.
Badal said the government should also facilitate farmers in bringing their maize crop to the market. “Adequate dryers should be provided in the markets to help farmers dry their produce and cleaning facilities should also be provided,” he said.