Altercation at Madiwala Market Over Shop Setup

Bengaluru: An intense altercation erupted at Madiwala market, as two groups clashed using sticks as weapons over what is believed to be a minor disagreement. The incident, which took place around 6 PM on Saturday, has raised concerns over disputes in the bustling market area.

The altercation involved two groups led by individuals identified as Raghavendra and Chandru. The disagreement reportedly stemmed from an issue related to setting up a shop in the market. Both parties have since filed complaints at the Madiwala police station.

Law enforcement has detained two individuals in connection with the incident, while another person, currently hospitalised for injuries sustained during the clash, is expected to be arrested following his discharge. Preliminary investigations suggest that space allocation within the market might have been the root cause of the confrontation.

The entire incident was caught on CCTV cameras, providing crucial evidence for the authorities. Madiwala police are analysing the footage to identify all those involved and ensure appropriate legal action.

The clash has highlighted the ongoing tension in the market over shop allocations and the need for proper regulatory mechanisms to prevent such disputes.