Live
- Shubham Nigam: Transforming SaaS Growth Marketing with AI
- Convert those starts: Hemp wants Bangladesh batters to score big in second Test vs West Indies
- Grand Pushpayagam Celebrated at Venkanna Temple
- MLA Kuchukulla Rajesh Reddy Inspects Markandeya Lift Irrigation Project
- Government Committed to Village Development: MLA Dr. Rajesh Reddy
- Scientists Awareness on Natural Farming for Farmers
- Bavuma, Jansen, Coetzee return to playing XI for Test series opener against Sri Lanka
- CM’s post: Shiv Sena bats for Eknath Shinde, BJP pitches for Devendra Fadnavis
- Mount Dukono in Indonesia's North Maluku erupts, flight warning issued
- Constitution Day should not remain merely an event: MP Guv
Just In
Altercation at Madiwala Market Over Shop Setup
Two Detained, Investigation Underway
Bengaluru: An intense altercation erupted at Madiwala market, as two groups clashed using sticks as weapons over what is believed to be a minor disagreement. The incident, which took place around 6 PM on Saturday, has raised concerns over disputes in the bustling market area.
The altercation involved two groups led by individuals identified as Raghavendra and Chandru. The disagreement reportedly stemmed from an issue related to setting up a shop in the market. Both parties have since filed complaints at the Madiwala police station.
Law enforcement has detained two individuals in connection with the incident, while another person, currently hospitalised for injuries sustained during the clash, is expected to be arrested following his discharge. Preliminary investigations suggest that space allocation within the market might have been the root cause of the confrontation.
The entire incident was caught on CCTV cameras, providing crucial evidence for the authorities. Madiwala police are analysing the footage to identify all those involved and ensure appropriate legal action.
The clash has highlighted the ongoing tension in the market over shop allocations and the need for proper regulatory mechanisms to prevent such disputes.